Was Valentín Elizalde smiling at his autopsy?
Fascination about the autopsy of ‘Gallo de Oro’ has grown on social media. Almost 16 years after his murder, there are still questions. In particular: Was Valentín Elizalde smiling in his autopsy?
The Vete ya singer had a concert in a palenque in Tamaulipas on November 25, 2006. After leaving the venue, he was chased down and ambushed by a black SUV. The reports indicated that they found 70 bullet casings in the vehicle where the singer died along with his manager and his driver, according to El Heraldo.
A video of Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy was shared
After the attack, various theories circulated. Some involved drug trafficking, however, nothing was ever proven. A short time later, a video of the singer’s corpse was shared along with his belongings and, although it was initially denied, it was later learned that it was from his autopsy.
Now, some have decided to draw their own conclusions. One of the more compelling rumors was that he was smiling in his autopsy photos.
Raúl Smith, a coroner who shares his knowledge on social media, decided to look into the rumors and wound up making a viral video.
The expert said that indeed the singer does appear to be smiling but explains that it’s completely normal and that not intentional. Although for many it might be disturbing, it is a normal reflex.
Curiosity began to grow on social media
According to Debate, curiosity began to grow after the video where the singer appears in the morgue began to spread on social media. The images are explicit and disturbing.
El Imparcial points out that at that time the authorities of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas were forced to carry out an investigation to determine how the video reached the internet. The Tamaulipas Attorney General at that time ordered an investigation by questioning forensic experts and funeral home employees.
The main suspect was the head of forensics
The main suspect in disseminating the images was Rodrigo Maldonado, the head of Reynosa’s forensic department at that time. He had already been involved in disseminating the photograph of the murder of two elderly women.
Two videos of the autopsy were shared on YouTube where you can see the singer’s bloody body. With information from El Imparcial, Debate, El Heraldo Click here to see the forensic explanation of why Valentín Elizalde was smiling in his autopsy