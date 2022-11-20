People confirm rumors about Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy.

Fascination about the autopsy of ‘Gallo de Oro’ has grown on social media. Almost 16 years after his murder, there are still questions. In particular: Was Valentín Elizalde smiling in his autopsy?

The Vete ya singer had a concert in a palenque in Tamaulipas on November 25, 2006. After leaving the venue, he was chased down and ambushed by a black SUV. The reports indicated that they found 70 bullet casings in the vehicle where the singer died along with his manager and his driver, according to El Heraldo.

A video of Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy was shared

After the attack, various theories circulated. Some involved drug trafficking, however, nothing was ever proven. A short time later, a video of the singer’s corpse was shared along with his belongings and, although it was initially denied, it was later learned that it was from his autopsy.

Now, some have decided to draw their own conclusions. One of the more compelling rumors was that he was smiling in his autopsy photos.