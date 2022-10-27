Images of Valentín Elizalde’s bloody corpse (PHOTOS)
Shocking images were revealed. How Valentín Elizalde's body was found. Photos of the singer after his murder.
Almost 16 years after the tragic murder of “El Gallo de Oro” disturbing content about Mexican singer Valentín Elizalde and images of his bloody corpse at the scene of his killing have been revealed.
The terrible tragedy that took place on the morning of November 25, 2006, outside Palenque of the Expo-Feria in Reynosa, Tamaulipas still lingers in the memory of the hundreds of fans who enjoyed his songs.
Images of Valentín Elizalde’s bloody corpse
According to Bandmax, that cold morning, Valentín Elizalde was attacked by three men who blocked the path of the truck he was in and then proceeded to fire more than 70 bullets into the vehicle.
Now, with the growing spread of technology and social media, alleged images that show how the authorities and emergency personnel found the singer have been released. Viewer discretion is advised.
The death of El Gallo de Oro
In the images shared by El Gráfico, Valentín Elizalde’s face is blurred out. This is to preserve his privacy and respect the singer. However, the photos are obvious and explicit.
The photos show Valentín, from one of the back seats in the SUV he was traveling in, where he was later brutally attacked. It is still not clear who or who was responsible for committing the murder of El Gallo de Oro.
Valentín Elizalde had one of his hands near his chest when he was found murdered
One of the first images shared by El Gráfico, shows the singer slumped over between the rear door and the seat of the truck. He had one of his hands close to his chest, as if trying to cover some wound or feel his heart.
Finally, the above image shows the Vete ya singer lying on the seats, wearing tan pants and a matching jacket. On it, there was some glass (generated by the impact of the bullet) and some spatters of blood.
The motive for Valentín Elizalde’s murder has not been clarified
To date, the reason for Valentín Elizalde’s murder has not been specifically clarified. However there are various theories that point to why someone would commit this horrible act of violence.
According to Bandmax it could be the song A mis enemigos that would led to his unfortunate end. Likewise, it was also theorized that Valentín’s murder could be linked to El Flander and The Hummer, both in the criminal organization, El Cártel del Golfo.