Images of Valentín Elizalde’s bloody corpse (PHOTOS)

Shocking images were revealed.

How Valentín Elizalde’s body was found.

Photos of the singer after his murder.

Almost 16 years after the tragic murder of “El Gallo de Oro” disturbing content about Mexican singer Valentín Elizalde and images of his bloody corpse at the scene of his killing have been revealed.

The terrible tragedy that took place on the morning of November 25, 2006, outside Palenque of the Expo-Feria in Reynosa, Tamaulipas still lingers in the memory of the hundreds of fans who enjoyed his songs.

Images of Valentín Elizalde’s bloody corpse

According to Bandmax, that cold morning, Valentín Elizalde was attacked by three men who blocked the path of the truck he was in and then proceeded to fire more than 70 bullets into the vehicle.

Now, with the growing spread of technology and social media, alleged images that show how the authorities and emergency personnel found the singer have been released. Viewer discretion is advised.