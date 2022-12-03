Eerie video of sheep walking in a circle for 12 days (VIDEO)

Mysterious video of sheep walking in a circle in China.

They were circling for 12 days straight.

A sign of the apocalypse?

A SIGN OF THE APOCALYPSE? People’s superstitions and beliefs are very different around the world. Some people think that mysterious phenomena could actually be an omen that something very bad is about to happen.

Such is the case with an eerie video of an entire flock of sheep that has gotten international media attention because they were walking in circles for 12 straight days. The phenomenon was caught on camera in the Inner Mongolia region of northern China.

Sheep walking in circles causes concern

The People’s Daily newspaper shared a video on Twitter where the flock of sheep can be seen walking in nearly perfect circles. This phenomenon lasted at least twelve days, according to DW.

The strange incident caused a commotion since no one was sure why the sheep were behaving that way. People came up with many theories from illness to a sign of the apocalypse.