Mhoni Vidente makes a prediction about Donald Trump’s run for president in 2024
The most famous Hispanic psychic made a revelation. She spoke about Trump and his run for president in 2024. Mhoni Vidente gave the details.
The most popular astrologer in Latin America has made her career based on her successful prediction, whether in the entertainment world, about natural phenomena, or even political issues. Now, Mhoni Vidente has a prediction about Donald Trump and his run for president.
During her most recent visit to Heraldo de México Mhoni Vidente commented on what the stars and God have in store for the former president of the United States. This comes after Trump announced his intention to run in 2024.
Mhoni Vidente makes a prediction about Donald Trump
The Cuban psychic revealed that the Fool card was behind Donald Trump, “They loved Donald Trump a lot because he kept the economy afloat and made some people money. Donald wants run but the Republican committee won’t let him because there are more people, not just him,” explained the psychic.
“I think the Republicans will tell him no. He’s going to go to the independent side. He is stubborn to be president but I think he is going to lack points, he is going to lack support and people are unhappy about what happened in the capitol and they still do not forgive him,” Mhoni added.
Mhoni described ‘seeing’ Ivanka and Jared Kushner in power
In addition, the Cuban astrologer explained that she saw Ivanka Trump and her real estate mogul husband Jared Kushner rising in the political ranks. She even said that she saw them becoming senators or governor of Florida in 2024.
“It will be enough for the two of them to reach a political position, not president. The one I see returning is Barack Obama, which is excellent news for Mexicans, Latinos and also Americans,” Mhoni Vidente concluded in her predictions on political issues.