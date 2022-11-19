The most famous Hispanic psychic made a revelation.

She spoke about Trump and his run for president in 2024.

Mhoni Vidente gave the details.

The most popular astrologer in Latin America has made her career based on her successful prediction, whether in the entertainment world, about natural phenomena, or even political issues. Now, Mhoni Vidente has a prediction about Donald Trump and his run for president.

During her most recent visit to Heraldo de México Mhoni Vidente commented on what the stars and God have in store for the former president of the United States. This comes after Trump announced his intention to run in 2024.

Mhoni Vidente makes a prediction about Donald Trump

The Cuban psychic revealed that the Fool card was behind Donald Trump, “They loved Donald Trump a lot because he kept the economy afloat and made some people money. Donald wants run but the Republican committee won’t let him because there are more people, not just him,” explained the psychic.

“I think the Republicans will tell him no. He’s going to go to the independent side. He is stubborn to be president but I think he is going to lack points, he is going to lack support and people are unhappy about what happened in the capitol and they still do not forgive him,” Mhoni added.