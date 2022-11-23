Mhoni Vidente says that Mexico will win the World Cup

Mhoni Vidente surprises everyone with her most recent predictions.

The Cuban psychic says that Mexico will win the World Cup.

She also spoke about various celebrities.

Can it be? In her most recent visit to El Heraldo de México, in a video that is available on her official YouTube channel, Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente surprised everyone by saying that Mexico, which wasn’t even a favorite to have a place at Qatar 2022, will win the World Cup.

As if that were not enough, the psychic beloved by Hispanics took the time to talk about various celebrities, including the Colombian singer Shakira, who continues to be on everyone’s lips after her breakup with the Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. She also spoke about Donald Trump, who is running for president in 2024.

Mhoni Vidente reads the cards for the Mexican soccer team

Mhoni Vidente commented in the first place: “Something good is coming, something very important. Mexico wins the World Cup, gentlemen, you are hearing that, Mexico is going to win the World Cup… in 2050,” she said. She added that she won’t be around anymore to see this feat that would brighten the lives of millions of Mexicans around the world.

“But I already gave them hope that in 2050 Mexico will win the World Cup. They were asking me how I saw Mexico in Qatar. I see it, which is a good thing, but we’re going to give our prognosis: Poland doesn’t bring anything, but neither does Mexico,” commented Mhoni, who revealed that The Devil’s card indicates that there are people who want to see the National Team destroyed. “My forecast is zero to zero.”