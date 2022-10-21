Mayeli Alonso is caught pushing a ‘Rica, Famosa, Latina’ castmate off a yacht
The new season of Rica, Famosa, Latina has just started and Mayeli Alonso is caught pushing one of her castmates into the sea.
- The new season of Rica, Famosa, Latina has just started and there’s already controversy.
- Mayeli Alonso is caught pushing one of her castmates into the sea.
- Mayeli’s actions were harshly criticized.
Mayeli Alonso pushes a castmate off a yacht. After a four-year break, the sixth season of the Rica, Famosa, Latina has returned to the small screen. It began on October 16 and everyone is already talking about it. The cast includes Mayeli Alonso, Luzelba Mansour and Sandra Vidal, and new faces Mariana González, Kimberly Flores and Marcela Iglesias.
Controversy has arisen just a few days after the premiere of Rica, Famosa, Latina because, as expected, there have been arguments among the castmates. Recently Mayeli was involved in a very compromising situation since she attacked one of her co-stars in a surprising way.
Rica, Famosa, Latina has just started and there’s already controversy
We all know Mayeli can be explosive and when she doesn’t like something, the claws come out and she attacks whoever she thinks is against her. In various videos she herself has acknowledged that she’s too volatile and a video on social media confirms it.
Without a doubt social media can be explosive, especially when it comes to the lives of celebrities and public figures. This is the case with Mayeli Alonso, Lupillo Rivera’s ex, since the influencer has been involved in many scandals and various problems. Filed Under: Mayeli Alonso pushes castmate
Mayeli Alonso is caught pushing a castmate off a yacht
Recently, the Escándalo account on Instagram posted a video showing Mayeli Alonso’s aggressive personality. She’s seen physically attacking someone.
In the video, Lupillo Rivera’s ex appears along with another cast member from Rica, Famosa, Latina. Due to the quality of the video, the the other woman can’t be identified and the descriptions doesn’t say who she is. It can only be seen that she’s wearing a red dress. Filed Under: Mayeli Alonso pushes castmate
Apparently the cast member of Rica, Famosa, Latina ended up in the sea
In the video it can be seen that the other woman is sitting on the edge of the yacht while Mayeli Alonso stands in front of her. It seems that they are having an argument and the influencer decided to push the woman over the edge.
Immediately, six other women from the show run up screaming and try to help. Unfortunately, they couldn’t reach their castmate and could only watch as she fell into the water. Later the camera focused on the sea and it’s possible to see that someone fell overboard but that’s all. Filed Under: Mayeli Alonso pushes castmate
Both the show and Mayeli Alonso are criticized
Mayeli Alonso’s actions in the first days of the new season of Rica, Famosa, Latina were criticized by many internet users and several of them even began to lose faith in the show, saying that it was just a bad performance.
“I think it’s a show.” “You don’t stop being vulgar just because you have money.” “I would never be humiliated like that for $$$.” “Mayeli can’t help laughing.” “Sometimes I think that it is an act. They put a lot of cream on their tacos.” “Just drama otherwise they don’t get paid.” “How embarrassing.” “An aggressive and unbalanced person.” TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Mayeli Alonso pushes castmate