The new season of Rica, Famosa, Latina has just started and there’s already controversy.

Mayeli Alonso is caught pushing one of her castmates into the sea.

Mayeli’s actions were harshly criticized.

Mayeli Alonso pushes a castmate off a yacht. After a four-year break, the sixth season of the Rica, Famosa, Latina has returned to the small screen. It began on October 16 and everyone is already talking about it. The cast includes Mayeli Alonso, Luzelba Mansour and Sandra Vidal, and new faces Mariana González, Kimberly Flores and Marcela Iglesias.

Controversy has arisen just a few days after the premiere of Rica, Famosa, Latina because, as expected, there have been arguments among the castmates. Recently Mayeli was involved in a very compromising situation since she attacked one of her co-stars in a surprising way.

We all know Mayeli can be explosive and when she doesn’t like something, the claws come out and she attacks whoever she thinks is against her. In various videos she herself has acknowledged that she’s too volatile and a video on social media confirms it.

Without a doubt social media can be explosive, especially when it comes to the lives of celebrities and public figures. This is the case with Mayeli Alonso, Lupillo Rivera's ex, since the influencer has been involved in many scandals and various problems.