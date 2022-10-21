Venezuelan model and dancer Andreina Carmona has died after a long battle with cancer.

Carmona had been living in Mexico for years.

“You will always be light and love for all of us.” The sad death of Andreina Carmona was announced on her Instagram account, where she presented herself as a dancer, model and actress and where she had more than 70,000 followers. She had been battling cancer. Carmona was originally from Venezuela but she had been living in Mexico for years.

“Help me finish my treatment,” she wrote on her GoFundMe campaign, where she had managed to raise just over $11,000 of a goal of $160,000. On July 21, she reported that she had just undergone her sixth and last cycle of chemotherapy, although she still had a long way to go. May she rest in peace.

People say goodbye to Andreina Carmona

The death of model and actress Andreina Carmona, who was just 28 years old, was announced with an image in which her beauty shines in all its splendor. She died of lymphatic cancer: “Infinite thank you to the people who supported and looked out for Andreína. She will live in our hearts forever.”

“Thank you for every prayer, for every message, for every grain of sand that you contributed so that she could get to where she came from and from heaven I know she is eternally grateful to each of you. She loved life, art, dance, music, and that is why we must remember her with a smile and that spark that characterized her, we thank you for all the beautiful memories you leave us.”