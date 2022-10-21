Venezuelan model and dancer Andreina Carmona dies after a long cancer battle
Venezuelan model and dancer Andreina Carmona has died after a long battle with cancer. Carmona had been living in Mexico for years.
“You will always be light and love for all of us.” The sad death of Andreina Carmona was announced on her Instagram account, where she presented herself as a dancer, model and actress and where she had more than 70,000 followers. She had been battling cancer. Carmona was originally from Venezuela but she had been living in Mexico for years.
“Help me finish my treatment,” she wrote on her GoFundMe campaign, where she had managed to raise just over $11,000 of a goal of $160,000. On July 21, she reported that she had just undergone her sixth and last cycle of chemotherapy, although she still had a long way to go. May she rest in peace.
People say goodbye to Andreina Carmona
The death of model and actress Andreina Carmona, who was just 28 years old, was announced with an image in which her beauty shines in all its splendor. She died of lymphatic cancer: “Infinite thank you to the people who supported and looked out for Andreína. She will live in our hearts forever.”
“Thank you for every prayer, for every message, for every grain of sand that you contributed so that she could get to where she came from and from heaven I know she is eternally grateful to each of you. She loved life, art, dance, music, and that is why we must remember her with a smile and that spark that characterized her, we thank you for all the beautiful memories you leave us.”
Personalities mourn the death of the Hispanic model and dancer
One of the first personalities to react to the tragic news of Andreina Carmona’s death was the Puerto Rican singer Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, better known as Guaynaa. Singer and producer Félix Gerardo Ortiz Torres, better known as Zion and a member of the duo Zion & Lennox also said he couldn’t believe the news.
“My deepest condolences. I knew her very little as she was my student and she was a woman with a great desire to live!” wrote the renowned producer and DJ Zaa, while the businessman Vicente Saavedra, who is engaged to host, model and actress Clarissa Molina, shared a prayer hands emoji. (Filed as: Hispanic model and actress Andreina Carmona dies after losing her fight against cancer)
What was her last post?
“Now for the next year I get someone to dominate me, this year I really couldn’t, I’m not going to stress myself either,” Andreina Carmona said in what would be her last Instagram post on October 8th. Although the Hispanic model and actress was known to be ill, no one imagined that the end was so near.
On the other hand, on her TikTok, the dancer used to frequently share all kinds of posts, which provoked hundreds of reactions among her fans. According to Semana, the young woman underwent some treatments that were invasive and highly complex. Unfortunately, they were not successful. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)
“Today I ask for your help again”
On her GoFundMe campaign, the Hispanic model and dancer shared that, after her last round of chemotherapy, she had to have both a lymph node biopsy and a bone marrow biopsy. After this, she had more chemotherapy along with other drugs to shrink the cancer. For all this, she had to have check-ups with various specialists.
“That is why once again I turn to you, the only way to save myself is by performing this treatment, my treatment would be valued in general at about three million Mexican pesos, or failing that, $150,000. I know it’s not easy, but I don’t want to think it’s impossible and not be able to save myself. Today again I ask for your help and everything you can add to continue living one more day.