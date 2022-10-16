Edwin Luna’s wife may have lice.

Rica Famous Latina is about to start.

Will Kimberly Flores be accepted?

When Kimberly Flores was announced as a participant on Rica Famosa Latina, it caused a lot of controversy on social media. Despite her having already been on the first season of La Casa de los Famosos, Edwin Luna’s wife continues to cause controversy.

The new problem that she faces is that she is rumored to have lice. Apparently her own son was about to expose her while she was doing an Instagram live. She was also caught scratching her head and this has led to suspicion that she does have these parasites.

Kimberly Flores and her son

Chisme no like has shown a video where Kimberly was live streaming and her son says “Mom, lice give me…” and she immediately silences him. Then she changes the subject and asks, “How are you doing? And where did you get that from?” Elisa Beristain said that she possibly pinched her son so he would not say more.

"There are videos of the lady scratching and scratching her head." The program also showed a video where Kimberly appears at a gala doing that. There are other photos of her scratching her head again on a walk with her children.