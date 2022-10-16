It is rumored that Kimberly Flores has lice and will spread it to her castmates on ‘Rica Famosa Latina’
Edwin Luna's wife may have lice according to gossip on social media. Rica Famous Latina is about to start. Will Kimberly Flores be accepted?
- Edwin Luna’s wife may have lice.
- Rica Famous Latina is about to start.
- Will Kimberly Flores be accepted?
When Kimberly Flores was announced as a participant on Rica Famosa Latina, it caused a lot of controversy on social media. Despite her having already been on the first season of La Casa de los Famosos, Edwin Luna’s wife continues to cause controversy.
The new problem that she faces is that she is rumored to have lice. Apparently her own son was about to expose her while she was doing an Instagram live. She was also caught scratching her head and this has led to suspicion that she does have these parasites.
Kimberly Flores and her son
Chisme no like has shown a video where Kimberly was live streaming and her son says “Mom, lice give me…” and she immediately silences him. Then she changes the subject and asks, “How are you doing? And where did you get that from?” Elisa Beristain said that she possibly pinched her son so he would not say more.
“There are videos of the lady scratching and scratching her head.” The program also showed a video where Kimberly appears at a gala doing that. There are other photos of her scratching her head again on a walk with her children. Filed From: Kimberly Flores Head Lice
How did Kimberly respond?
Kimberly Flores, remembered for being “unfaithful” to Edwin Luna on La Casa de los Famosos, was not silent in the face of these remarks and issued a truthful response. This happened when the video was leaked where her son asks her something about lice.
“It is the point of the networks and the notes that one says I cannot believe it. The boy when he said it is because the boy walks like an emo with his hair on his face and I told him that he already had lice,” she said during the promotion of her makeup brand in June. Filed From: Kimberly Flores Head Lice
Kimberly Flores is exposed
“Do you see the little white things?” Elisa told Javier while showing him some images of Kimberly while she was getting extensions. “This is a video taken when she went to get extensions and the camera caught it. Maybe they are nits.” SEE THE VIDEO HERE
On this occasion, Javier Cariani was calm and did not begin to rant against her. He only said that it was incredible that she would be seen like this. Elisa kept showing him “the little white dots” that were seen in Kimberly’s hair. Filed From: Kimberly Flores Head Lice
They try to make her look disgusting
The comments on the program branded Kimberly as being dirty: “When they straighten our hair, there are women who leave it up to a week and don’t wash their hair. I can’t even have dirty hair for two days because my head itches and it’s not lice. Dirty head itches too.”