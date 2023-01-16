Juan Rivera talks about what ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ will be like

Juan Rivera shares a revealing video.

The music producer and YouTuber talks about La Casa de los Famosos.

The Telemundo show’s 3rd season will begin on Tuesday, January 17. “We’re seeing how this thing will be.” On his official YouTube channel, music producer Juan Rivera, after refusing to comment on the bickering between his brother Lupillo and Mayeli Alonso, says what will happen when he is on Telemundo‘s La Casa de los Famosos, whose third season will begin on Tuesday, January 17. According to People en Español, so far it’s been confirmed that, in addition to Jenni Rivera’s brother, Aylin Mujica, Paty Navidad, Arturo Carmona, Osmel Sousa and Yameyry ‘La Materialista’ Ynfante will be on the show. On Tuesday the rest of the contestants will be revealed. Alicia Machado and Ivonne Montero were the winners of the first and second seasons, respectively. What will happen on La Casa de los Famosos? Juan Rivera answers… With his characteristic humor, Juan Rivera began this video by saying that he felt very tired and that, at that moment, he was working in Miami, Florida. He also took the opportunity to express his thanks for the experience of being part of the third season of this Telemundo reality show. “Honestly, I’m having a great time being a part of La Casa de los Famosos, I’ve done interviews everywhere and I’m very excited…,” said the music producer and YouTuber, who acknowledged that his fans are also happy he’ll be on the show. Although, many people who are not. What else did he say about it? (Filed Under: Juan Rivera on La Casa de los Famosos)

“There are many people who don’t like me very much” After revealing that in a few more hours he would be in quarantine, a requirement to enter La Casa de los Famosos, Juan Rivera said that there are many people who dislike him: “Their first wish is that in the first week I’m kicked out of the house, and if that were to happen, honestly it’s fine, it’s a new experience for me. The truth is that I have a lot to contribute to this show.” “If I’m honest, I don’t know how much I can take because of the great love and passion that I have for my family, my children, my wife, and well, I don’t know how I’m going to handle this situation. If I win, if I reach the final, I sacrificed my children’s lives for three months, which is very difficult for me to think about: not being able to talk to my children or see them.”

“I know that there will be many people who will want to attack me” Jenni Rivera’s brother is sure that there will be many people who will want to attack him: “I know there will be many people who will want to criticize me, they will want to say things about me that maybe they can be true and they’re also going to make things up that are false… Maybe ‘El Ratón’ (as he calls himself) wins and maybe not.” In another part of this video, which sparked all kinds of reactions from his followers, Juan Rivera also said that he’s sure there will be attacks against his family and his wife, but not against his children: “People who hate me, or that don’t like me, know that what I love the most is my family, my wife and my children. So, when you face a man who you may not be able to beat physically, you do it behind his back.”

Juan Rivera believes that someone will do something very cowardly to him inside La Casa de los Famosos Finally, Juan Rivera revealed in this video, available on his official YouTube channel, that he thinks someone will do something very cowardly to him when he is on La Casa de los Famosos: “They’re going to try to attack me because they think that I won’t be able to defend myself, but I also want them to know that I’m smart enough to be prepared. They’re going to want to attack my home because they know that my family is what I love the most.” “I know they’re going to want to ‘shake’ my wife’s security, but she knows what her husband was, many things that her husband has done and she also knows who her husband is today and who he tries to be every day. I tell you from today (Wednesday, January 11) that I know where they’re coming from… I know all their routes. Do not mess with my family,” he concluded. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE