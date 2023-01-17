Piqué’s father makes fun of Shakira’s new song (VIDEO)
There has been a wave of reactions to the release of the collaboration between Shakira and Bizarrap. Now, Piqué's father makes fun of Shakira's song.
People have not stopped talking since the release of the collaboration Music Sessions #53 by Bizarrap and Shakira last Wednesday. Not only has Shakira been accused of plagiarism, netizens have also made memes, and even Piqué has responded. Now the former soccer player’s father is mocking Shakira.
The song has more than 100 million views on YouTube alone, taking the throne from Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The song managed to get more than 50 million views in the first 24 hours after its release, making it the most successful Latin video on the platform.
Shakira’s song has provoked a reaction from her ex
While the Colombian singer experimented with music, looking for relief from the public and controversial breakup with her ex, she didn’t imagine that the song could become an instant success. Her catharsis quickly became the biggest Spanish music debut on Spotify.
At the same time, there was a flood of memes, TikToks and criticism on social media. Her former partner Gerard Piqué has also responded to Shakira’s music on more than one occasion.
Piqué appeared wearing a Casio watch after the release of Shakira’s song
During a Twitch broadcast where he was promoting Kings League, Piqué appeared wearing a Casio watch and he claimed to have a deal with the brand. That made those present laugh, however he said he was serious.
But internet users discovered that before the transmission the Spaniard had been wearing a Rolex. On the other hand, Casio denied any deal with Piqué. Through a press release they explained that there is no sponsorship on their part for the Kings League.
Piqué goes to the Kings League in a Twingo
Piqué didn’t stop with wearing a Casio. He also spoke of an agreement with Renault to drive a Twingo. “You changed a Ferrari for a Twingo; You changed a Rolex for a Casio” says Shakira’s song.
“I have made an agreement with Renault so that on Sunday I go with a Twingo and with the clown next to me,” said Piqué during the transmission. “Can’t I close personal deals and get there the way I want?” he added in response to the laughter. So it was no surprise to see him arrive at the event on Sunday morning in a Twingo.
Now even Piqué’s father is making fun of Shakira’s song
On TV3’s Planta Baixa, one of the hosts, Laura Fa, exposed how Pique’s father was making fun of Shakira’s song from her cell phone.
It turns out that after the song’s release, Joan Piqué changed some things in his WhatsApp profile as a way to mock Music Sessions, #53. The Spaniard’s father added a photograph of the 90’s movie Dances with Wolves starring Kevin Costner, where he also added the text “Dancing with wolves!!!” To see the video click HERE