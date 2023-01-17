There has been a wave of reactions to the release of the collaboration between Shakira and Bizarrap.

Piqué wore the brands mentioned in the song.

Piqué’s father makes fun of Shakira’s song.

People have not stopped talking since the release of the collaboration Music Sessions #53 by Bizarrap and Shakira last Wednesday. Not only has Shakira been accused of plagiarism, netizens have also made memes, and even Piqué has responded. Now the former soccer player’s father is mocking Shakira.

The song has more than 100 million views on YouTube alone, taking the throne from Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The song managed to get more than 50 million views in the first 24 hours after its release, making it the most successful Latin video on the platform.

Shakira’s song has provoked a reaction from her ex

While the Colombian singer experimented with music, looking for relief from the public and controversial breakup with her ex, she didn’t imagine that the song could become an instant success. Her catharsis quickly became the biggest Spanish music debut on Spotify.

At the same time, there was a flood of memes, TikToks and criticism on social media. Her former partner Gerard Piqué has also responded to Shakira’s music on more than one occasion.