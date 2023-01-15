Mayeli Alonso confronts Lupillo Rivera’s mother-in-law

Giselle Soto’s mother confronts Mayeli Alonso.

Lupillo’s mother-in-law appeared on Mayeli’s Instagram live.

They fought in front of thousands of followers. It is well known that Mayeli Alonso and Lupillo Rivera divorced on bad terms and only continue to see each other for their children. Jenni’s brother became romantically involved with Giselle Soto and it is rumored that he even gave her a ring. Now the singer’s mother-in-law has confronted Mayeli. The two women fought on an Instagram live that Mayeli was doing promoting her products. Fans of the Rivera family have surprised everyone by supporting Mayeli. The businesswoman did not hesitate to bring up the problems she has had with Giselle. Lupillo’s mother-in-law attacks her “Working and Live With the Grandmother of my Children,” was the description that Mayeli wrote on Instagram. As is the custom of Chiquis’ ex-aunt, she often does these to talk to her followers. What she did not expect was that Giselle Soto’s mother was watching. Mayeli invited her to join when the lady began to offend her in the comments. Then they began fighting and insulting each other.

Lupillo’s mother-in-law offends Mayeli The lady identified as Marisol tried to send Mayeli a message, but she herself told her to, “Learn to write” since she did not understand her and instead sent her an invitation to join the live. When Marisol did, Mayeli demanded that she not be “nosy”. Lupillo’s ex was promoting her products and Marisol began to offend her. Then Mayeli asked her if she had something to say about her work since she was not going getting involved in that, just like the others followers: “If she didn’t have something to say about Mayeli’s work, she should have left, ma’am. Nothing more causing a fight.”

What was she doing there? “I have never tried your products, but I have met people who say that it has not worked for them,” said Mrs. Marisol “Have respect for me since you are vulgar,” she told Mayeli when she told her that then she should not be saying anything if she haven’t had a chance to try them. After a few more insults, the two began to complain about personal matters. “I have never had a problem with your daughter. I have always told my children to treat her with respect.” Then Giselle’s mother told her that Mayeli “was bitter” because Lupillo left her.

“The lady is crazy” “You’re dying for Lupillo and he doesn’t care about you,” said Mrs. Marisol and Mayeli only laughed at her. In addition, she began to offend Mexicans “Go back to the Indians, I am from here.” Before leaving she told Mayeli, “Go back to Mexico,” and caused fury among the followers of Mayeli and the Riveras. “Mayeli that lady needs a psychological evaluation and therapy for life.” “Someone shares where she works, we can’t have a racist working for a hospital.” “For me, Lupillo is still in love with Mayeli and that lady knows it and that’s why she offends Mayeli.” SEE FULL VIDEO HERE.