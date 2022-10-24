Lupita Rivera raises suspicions after appearing with a mysterious young man.

Video of the alleged boyfriend of Lupillo Rivera’s daughter.

Mayeli Alonso's daughter breaks her silence and explains. Currently on social media we can find endless content. In general, the news that circulates on these platforms is more popular when celebrities are involved. Now Mayeli Alonso and Lupillo Rivera are in the eye of the hurricane. Is it all because of their daughter? Lupillo Rivera has been married to three women, one of them is Mayeli Alonso who has been characterized by how controversial she is both on social media and in the different reality shows she has appeared on. Does Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso's daughter have a boyfriend? Lupita, who on Instagram goes by Karizma Rivera, has become popular for the creative photos she posts showing off her incredible beauty. She has her own makeup line called Karizma Beauty and is a successful businesswoman. Now the daughter of Mayeli Alonso and Lupillo Rivera has caused a sensation on social media after a video of the 18-year-old's alleged boyfriend began circulating. Apparently Lupita wasn't in a relationship but a video seems to show otherwise.

Lupita Rivera's alleged boyfriend Escándalo shared a video on Instagram where Lupillo and Mayeli's daughter is seen chatting with a young man, which caused a stir on social media. Many assumed the young man is her boyfriend. "Lupillo's son-in-law is very cool! According to you, they have been telling me for days, he is Lupita's boyfriend, and according to this live show that I barely saw, well, they are!!!! And he already knows Lupe!!! And she met the boy's mother on FaceTime," reads the description.

The regional Mexican singer's daughter raises suspicions after appearing with a mysterious young man In the video Karizma Rivera and the young man who, according to Lupillo's daughter, is named David, are talking about the 18-year-old's parents. In one part the internet users who interacted with them in the live asked the girl's alleged boyfriend what he thought of the regional Mexican singer. He replies that he seems like a man with a great attitude and even at the beginning of the live show David is heard saying that Mayeli must be very proud, referring to her daughter. Well, as mentioned in previous lines, the 18-year-old has her own make-up brand and also aspires to be a musician like her father. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.

Karizma Rivera explains everything After this caused a great sensation on social media, Lupita Rivera clarified once and for all the rumors that have been circulating about her and David. She revealed that they are just getting to know each other but stated that they are not a couple. This was also shared Escándalo's Instagram. "Hi friends! Just to make it clear that David and I are not dating. We barely met… We are getting to know each other," Lupita Rivera said in an Instagram story. People immediately commented: "That her mother believes." "I did not know she had a boyfriend." "El boy is not ugly." "Who is he?" "He has good taste"