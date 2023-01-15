The results of Anne Heche’s autopsy come to light.

How did the beloved actress die?

She was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The death of the beloved actress Anne Heche completely shocked the world. She passed away on August 11, 2022 after a terrible accident where her car caught fire. Her family decided to take her off life support after she spent days in a coma and now the details of her autopsy are coming to light.

Anne Heche was a film and television actress, as well as an Emmy winner, according to The Associated Press. She rose to fame in the 1990s but over the years her career was derailed by personal crises. She passed away as a result of injuries she sustained in a car crash. She was 53 years old.

Anne Heche’s death continues to raise questions

Heche was “peacefully disconnected from life support devices,” her spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement. The actress had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center when her family decided to pull the plug.

At first it was said that the beloved actress was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash but now, the forensic analysis points to something else. Five months later we know the true cause of death of Anne Heche's tragic death.