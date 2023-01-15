Anne Heche’s autopsy reveals that she did not use drugs before the crash
The results of Anne Heche's autopsy come to light. How did the beloved actress die? She was not impaired at the time of the crash.
The death of the beloved actress Anne Heche completely shocked the world. She passed away on August 11, 2022 after a terrible accident where her car caught fire. Her family decided to take her off life support after she spent days in a coma and now the details of her autopsy are coming to light.
Anne Heche was a film and television actress, as well as an Emmy winner, according to The Associated Press. She rose to fame in the 1990s but over the years her career was derailed by personal crises. She passed away as a result of injuries she sustained in a car crash. She was 53 years old.
Anne Heche’s death continues to raise questions
Heche was “peacefully disconnected from life support devices,” her spokeswoman Holly Baird said in a statement. The actress had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center when her family decided to pull the plug.
At first it was said that the beloved actress was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash but now, the forensic analysis points to something else. Five months later we know the true cause of death of Anne Heche's tragic death.
How did actress Anne Heche die?
Five months have passed since Anne Heche’s tragic accident which caused her car to catch fire after crashing into a house in Los Angeles. It should be remembered that the actress did not die in the crash despite the fact that her vehicle was on fire, however, she was declared brain dead and remained in a coma for a week after.
Now the details of Anne Heche's autopsy have been released and, although traces of drugs were initially found in her system, the forensic analysis has confirmed that the actress had not consumed toxic substances just before the accident, according to El País.
What Anne Heche’s autopsy says
Ruling that the beloved American died of the severe burns after the terrible car accident she suffered last August, Anne Heche’s autopsy also revealed that no traces of alcohol were found in her blood.
Her brain death was due to smoke inhalation and blunt trauma. El País explained that more than fifty firefighters came to the scene but they were not able to get the actress out immediately, so she was trapped in the burning car for 45 minutes. Filed Under: Anne Heche’s Autopsy