Larry Hernández recorded himself doing something crazy.

The singer gave money to people on the street.

Is he criticized or praised for the gesture? Artists will do anything to shine and social media often makes them go to even greater lengths to attract attention and get press. That is why, on this occasion, Larry Hernández let loose by giving away money in the middle of the street to shocked fans. Although there are surely dozens of artists who give to charitable institutions, what people complained of on social media is whether they publicize it. They say if you give from the heart, you don’t need to advertise it… so does that not apply to Larry Hernández? Larry Hernández recorded himself handing out bills to people Did he really do it from the heart? Larry Hernández appears in a video recorded for his Instagram stories and later shared on the account of El Gordo y la Flaca, riding in his truck. He is accompanied by a friend or representative and is interacting with fans. Some people recognize him and do not hesitate to ask him for a photograph but immediately the singer husband of Kenia Ontiveros, approaches to talk to them and give them money. No matter the amount, everyone started asking for more.

Larry Hernandez gives money to people The women and children are very excited to meet Larry Hernández in his truck, but even more so when he starts giving them bills while being recorded by a person who was in the back seat. Apparently that happened after they went shopping. A woman approaches and asks Larry Hernández for a photograph. He agrees and she says, “You are very handsome and very nice… nalgón.” Meanwhile several others laugh and begin to ask for more money. Men and children reach out his arms to grab the bills that the singer handed out.

Was he just showing off? In the comments on the video shared by El Gordo y la Flaca on Instagram, people had different opinions what Larry Hernández did. Several criticized him because if it was from the heart, giving should not have been recorded. Others assured that he has a huge heart. People commented: “Why are they really recorded?” “How nice Larry, that’s why I admire you so much God bless you always.” “That dude is over, it’s history.” “God will help you more, he said God will help those in need and you will never lack for anything.” “God multiply what you give from the heart.” “Now yes because before you were sending them away.” “How sad and they may not follow him, they just see that he releases a ticket.”

Larry Hernandez was already generous to a waiter It should be noted that it is not the first time that Larry Hernández has done this sort of thing. A few months ago, the singer visited a restaurant and one of the waiters was dismayed after the famous man told him that the food was not good. But it was all a joke because he left a $500 tip, which shocked the waiter who was so moved that he thanked Larry Hernández effusively. This won him many compliments. SEE THE VIDEO OF LARRY HERNÁNDEZ GIVING OUT MONEY