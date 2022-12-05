Alicia Machado debuts a shocking new look.

With short, darker hair and a heart-stopping neckline, the Venezuelan beauty set the screen on fire.

The La Casa de los Famosos winner launches a new project.

Alicia Machado is going to close 2022 with a great project that she’s very excited about. Fans were shocked by the Venezuelan beauty’s new look. She cut her hair, dyed it a darker shade and, as if that were not enough, her plunging neckline made hearts beat faster.

She has had the same look for years: long, wavy hair and her natural light brown color. However her body has changed since she was on La Casa de los Famosos because she lost weight and toned up.

Alicia Machado stuns everyone

For several weeks, the actress and singer has been promoting weight-loss products. However, this project does not compare with the new announcement she recently made, showing off a new figure, new haircut and a stunning new image.

With shorter hair and a plunging neckline, Alicia Machado is promoting her new perfume, saying it’s an ideal Christmas gift.