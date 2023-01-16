Octavio Ocaña’s death shocked Mexico.

Was an autopsy performed on the Mexican actor?

Photos of Octavio Ocaña's body inside the morgue are leaked. The tragic death of Octavio Ocaña shocked his fans and, of course, his loved ones. Without a doubt it is an event that will not be easily forgotten because the actor was so beloved. Octavio Ocaña's death shocked the entire Mexican entertainment world. He was killed on October 29, 2021 at only 22 years old. Many theories about what happened came to light as time went by. Initially, it was said he was shot by police but then it appeared he had accidentally shot himself. Was an autopsy performed on Octavio Ocaña? Since then the parents of the beloved actor have not stopped seeking justice for their son who died in a police chase. Still, there are many questions as to what the autopsy of the actor, known as 'Benito' in the popular series Vecinos, found. As many may remember, the young star of the popular series accidentally shot himself during a chase with police officers, according to official information from the Attorney General's Office, based on investigations and expert evidence.

The actor's father refused to allow an autopsy on Octavio Ocaña's body At first the family, friends and some artists, suspected that the actor had been murdered, since evidence cast doubt on the police story. Although legal actions were announced, the young man's family has not been able to contradict the official opinion stating that his death was accidental. But, was an autopsy actually performed on Octavio Ocaña? According to various media, the actor's father flatly refused to allow an autopsy because "he's no one's experiment". He claimed that his son had been murdered and had not died by accident.

Images of Octavio Ocaña's body in the morgue are leaked "I wanted the body and I took it from them, I took it away. I'm going to raise my voice against them, even if they have to kill me like they did him, but I'm going to get justice," he said a few days after his son's death, according to infobae. The official reports given by the Attorney General's Office indicated that the actor actually shot himself. There was even a great controversy after two officials published images of Octavio Ocaña inside the morgue, as his body was being prepared. These images showed the bullet impact in his skull as well as the arm with his memorable tattoo that his girlfriend Nerea also got as a tribute.

Octavio Ocaña's death shocked Mexico After having shared the sensitive images of Octavio Ocaña's body, both officials were suspended for violating his privacy and the law. As of today, the actor's cause of death has been ruled an accident, according to Hora 24. Octavio Ocaña's father refused to have an autopsy performed on his son, although he was inside a forensic room where the photographs that were disseminated by officials without family's consent were taken.