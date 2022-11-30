Gloria Trevi has an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on stage
Gloria Trevi had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. She was humiliated during a concert. The singer showed more than she intended.
Gloria Trevi wardrobe malfunction: Gloria Trevi is in the midst of her Isla Divina World Tour 2022, making her way through several US cities. In one of her most recent concerts, the singer had an issue with her skirt on stage, while performing Pelo suelto, causing her to show … more than she intended.
In a video circulating on social media, you can see the moment when Gloria Trevi, who has been criticized for tweaks to her face, is jumping around the stage when, suddenly her skirt comes untied. Luckily, she grabbed it before it completely fell off.
The show must go on
The Mexican singer continued to perform Pelo suelto, one of her most successful hits while holding her skirt up. She even continued to dance, until one of her dancers approached her to try to fix it.
Despite the fact that the moment could have been embarrassing, for Gloria Trevi, who has no qualms about showing her spectacular figure at 54, she joked about the mishap by pretending to take off her skirt, demonstrating her characteristic humor.
Was she criticized for her wardrobe malfunction?
People immediately commented — some mentioned that the Mexican singer takes great care of her figure and that is why she can do that kind of thing in her shows. However, not all of the comments were positive and some said she did it on purpose.
“With that power body, she can get naked if she wants to.” “She did it on purpose, you can see that she let go of it herself.” “It looks like Wilma Flintstone’s clothes.” “How professional, Gloria.”
Did she do it on purpose?
“It’s clear when you let go, these people do it for the show.” “She did it,” were some of the comments about the wardrobe malfunction, as some insisted that she had done it on purpose to attract attention. WATCH VIDEO HERE.
“This poor old woman: Gloria Trevi, she no longer knows how to get people’s attention, she can’t go out anymore, she can’t go out, this was acted out, maybe someone, someone, still craves Granny Trevi.” The singer has not publicly explained what happened. FILED UNDER: Gloria Trevi wardrobe malfunction
Was Gloria Trevi creating drama?
In the video leaked on social media, the Mexican singer moves her hand to the back of her skirt and seconds later it falls, Gloria looks surprised and tries to cover herself. However, some parts of her body were exposed.
Divine Island World Tour is Gloria Trevi’s ninth international tour. She’s promoting her new record, Isla Divina. It began on January 20, 2022 at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City and is scheduled to end in Veracruz on February 18, 2023.