Gloria Trevi has an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction on stage

Gloria Trevi had an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction.

She was humiliated during a concert.

The singer showed more than she intended.

Gloria Trevi wardrobe malfunction: Gloria Trevi is in the midst of her Isla Divina World Tour 2022, making her way through several US cities. In one of her most recent concerts, the singer had an issue with her skirt on stage, while performing Pelo suelto, causing her to show … more than she intended.

In a video circulating on social media, you can see the moment when Gloria Trevi, who has been criticized for tweaks to her face, is jumping around the stage when, suddenly her skirt comes untied. Luckily, she grabbed it before it completely fell off.

The show must go on

The Mexican singer continued to perform Pelo suelto, one of her most successful hits while holding her skirt up. She even continued to dance, until one of her dancers approached her to try to fix it.

Despite the fact that the moment could have been embarrassing, for Gloria Trevi, who has no qualms about showing her spectacular figure at 54, she joked about the mishap by pretending to take off her skirt, demonstrating her characteristic humor.