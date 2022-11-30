‘La Casa de los Famosos’ 3: Meet the new housemates!

The cast of La Casa de los Famosos 3 is revealed.

Will Adamari López and Adame meet?

Everything you need to know about the new season.

La Casa de los Famosos 3: The first and second seasons of La Casa de los Famosos left people wanting more. Just like the first season, the Telemundo reality show’s second season had a huge audience.

In season two we saw public figures such as Toni Costa, Ivonne Montero, Mayeli Alonso, Laura Bozzo, ‘El Potro’, among others. Now, they have announced who could be on the third season of this popular reality show.

La Casa de los Famosos 3: The new cast!

Tv Notas has released list of who could be on the new cast of the third season of La Casa de los Famosos. Wow! Many people are surprised by those who made the list.

It had previously been speculated that one of the personalities who will be competing for thousands of dollars would be the presenter Adamari López. However, the Puerto Rican host has not commented on the matter, though she did appear on the list. Filed Under: La Casa de los Famosos 3