‘La Casa de los Famosos’ 3: Meet the new housemates!
The cast of La Casa de los Famosos 3 is revealed. Will Adamari López and Adame meet? Everything you need to know about the new season.
La Casa de los Famosos 3: The first and second seasons of La Casa de los Famosos left people wanting more. Just like the first season, the Telemundo reality show’s second season had a huge audience.
In season two we saw public figures such as Toni Costa, Ivonne Montero, Mayeli Alonso, Laura Bozzo, ‘El Potro’, among others. Now, they have announced who could be on the third season of this popular reality show.
La Casa de los Famosos 3: The new cast!
Tv Notas has released list of who could be on the new cast of the third season of La Casa de los Famosos. Wow! Many people are surprised by those who made the list.
It had previously been speculated that one of the personalities who will be competing for thousands of dollars would be the presenter Adamari López. However, the Puerto Rican host has not commented on the matter, though she did appear on the list. Filed Under: La Casa de los Famosos 3
Who will be on season 3?
The information was originally released by the YouTube program Chisme No Like, where hosts Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain revealed who will supposedly be competing on the show. To begin, the list contains Alfredo Adame, Ninel Conde, Poncho de Nigris and Wendy Guevara from Las Perdidas.
On the other hand, supposedly “La Tigresa del Oriente” will also be a contestant on the third season of the most popular show on Telemundo. Bobby Larios, Maripily Rivera, Sebastián Caicedo, Cristian Suárez, Mariana González and Paulo Quevedo, also made the list, according to Tv Notas. Filed Under: La Casa de los Famosos 3
Huge ratings
People loved the second season of the celebrity reality show and the season finale alone had more than two million viewers. It completely surpassed Univision’s offerings.
According to Mag., the new season of LCDLF will be premiering on the 17th of January on Telemundo, with the prospective new cast listed above. Filed Under: La Casa de los Famosos 3
More details about the new season of LCDF
As usual, the hosts of the program will once again be Héctor Sandarti and Jimena Gállego, as the Guatemalan presenter announced on social media: “Confirmed, my dear Jimena and I will be the hosts of the third season of La Casa de los Famosos.”
The show is expected to air at 7pm/6c on Telemundo. “Beautiful audience, see you in January for the premiere of La Casa de los Famosos 3. They don’t know what a moment! My dearest Hector Sandarti It is always an honor to work by your side,” said Gállegos hosting the third season. (WATCH VIDEO OF GOSSIP NOT LIKE) FROM MIN 1:39 Filed Under: La Casa de los Famosos 3