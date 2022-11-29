Gloria Trevi tells us about her Isla Divina World Tour 2022.

The Mexican singer performed in Atlanta.

The Con los ojos cerrados singer reveals a “secret” to MundoNOW! Gloria Trevi Exclusive: La Trevi is a Mexican artist who has been known worldwide, for more than 30 years, for her great talent and charisma. The No querías lastimarme singer spoke exclusively with MundoNOW about her performance in Atlanta and how the public received her. The music industry icon revealed in detail what her Isla Divina World Tour 2022 has been like. She has toured nearly 80 cities in Mexico and now she’s in the United States! Gloria Trevi tells MundoNOW what being on tour has been like The Isla Divina World Tour 2022 has been created by Gloria Trevi to help her audience set aside the stress, fear, and difficulties of the last few years and embark on a musical journey to a place full of harmony, peace, color and fun … the destination is Isla Divina. After a concert in Atlanta, Gloria spoke exclusively about what her tour has been like and the work that she has been doing all this time: “It has been super exciting, I first started the tour in Mexico, about 80 cities, then here in the United States with 43 cities, and I’m in the last three, so imagine the feeling.” Filed Under: Gloria Trevi Exclusive

She always carries the love of Latin America The 54-year-old singer was quite happy with the realization of this world tour that began in Mexico and is ending in the United States. She said that she is an artist who always tries to give more than 100% on stage in each performance. “For me all the concerts are very important and, of course, we have to close with a flourish and we are going to do it in Miami. I am very excited and very nostalgic. Imagine all my people, all my countrymen. You don’t know what it’s like to suddenly come together in a place where there are not only Mexican people, but all of Latin America, people from El Salvador, from Ecuador, from Santo Domingo, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, from everywhere,” Gloria Trevi told MundoNOW. Filed Under: Gloria Trevi Exclusive

La Trevi describes how she feels before going on stage Although she has had a long career, La Trevi said that, despite her years of experience, she continues to feel nervous when performing in front of such a large audience: “I feel stage fright, because I care a lot about the people who are watching me,” she said. “The people who came, who bought a ticket, who worked, who perhaps stopped buying something else to come see me, got ready, left the comfort of their home, left everything, and came to join me, to sing with me. Imagine what I feel. It’s a lot of gratitude to the public and to God,” said the incredible Mexican singer. Filed Under: Gloria Trevi Exclusive

People love La Trevi! For two and a half hours, the award-winning singer performed a repertoire of more than of 25 hits and had a production that stands out for its great technical display — including monitors, lighting effects, special effects, as well as fantastic costumes, musicians, back-up singers and dancers. This new show invites the public to a catharsis, to leave everyday challenges behind and embark on an amazing journey from a beach in paradise to the ocean’s depths. The audience in Atlanta was excited, screaming and dancing to the rhythm of Gloria Trevi’s songs during her performance. Some said that it was a dream come true and that they were ecstatic to see La Trevi in action, performing her greatest hits such as Rodo mundo me mira, Vestida de azúcar and La recaída. Filed Under: Gloria Trevi Exclusive