How and where to watch the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
On Thursday, September 29 the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 will take place. It is highly anticipated by the public and the artists themselves, so many people wonder what channel they will be able to watch them on. We’ve got everything you need to know.
The ceremony will be hosted by Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo and the event will kick off with the red carpet special followed by the ceremony where the Billboard Legend Award will be presented to José Feliciano for the first time. In addition, the Billboard Icon Award will be presented to Chayanne, the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award to Christina Aguilera, the Billboard Hall of Fame Award to Nicky Jam and the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award to Raphael.
HOW CAN YOU WATCH THE CEREMONY?
You can enjoy the show on Telemundo and the event will start at 7:00 pm/6c with La Alfombra de Premios Billboard, in addition to ET – El PreShow. Then starting at 8:00pm/7c – Billboard Latin Music Awards. Then, on Friday, September 30 at 4:00pm there will be Acceso VIP Digital.
It should be noted that The Billboard Awards Carpet will be hosted by Alix Aspe, Carlos Adyan, Giselle Blondet, Jessica Carrillo and Rodner Figueroa and will be broadcast live on Telemundo. The prestigious Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony will also be broadcast on Telemundo.
WHERE ELSE WILL THE SHOW BE AIRED?
The press release issued by the organizers states that “Both specials will also air simultaneously on the Hispanic entertainment cable channel Universo, the Peacock streaming service, the Telemundo app, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.
You should also know that El Preshow will be hosted by Ana Jurka, Andrea Meza, and Freddy Lomeli, and will be broadcast live on Twitter, Telemundo Entertainment on YouTube, and Telemundo.com. Additionally, Acceso VIP Digital will be hosted by Alix Aspe and Freddy Lomeli and will air LIVE on Twitter, Telemundo Entertainment on YouTube and Telemundo.com. Filed Under: Billboard Latin Music Awards
WHICH ARTISTS WILL APPEAR?
It is reported that Caliber 50 “will present its fusion of urban and regional Mexican with the premiere of the television version of El mexicana es ca….. Camilo will also debut for the first time the theme that Telemundo will use in its coverage of the World Cup, with his interpretation of an exclusive version of Aeropuerto.
In turn, Chayanne will have the world premiere of his new song Como tú y yo. Christina Aguilera will perform her version of the classic El rey by José Alfredo Jiménez, with her powerful ranchera La Reina and Elvis Crespo will pay tribute to the great success of his song Suavemente which includes his merengue version of La Neverita. Filed Under: Billboard Latin Music Awards
GRUPO FIRME WILL BE THERE
It has been confirmed that Farruko will perform the world premiere of the remix of his great success Nazareno and will also present a preview of his next single Viaje. Grupo Firme will interpret the successful song Ya supérame and then they will join Camilo to present their first collaboration, Alaska.
But you will also enjoy Los Ángeles Azules and Carlos Vives in the television premiere of Cumbia del corazón. For her part, Maluma will surprise all fans with the world premiere of his new song Junio, which will debut with his live performance during the award ceremony and will only be available on platforms after the show airs. In addition, there will be other great artists, as well as great presenters.