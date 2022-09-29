How and where to watch the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

We tell you the schedule and where you can see them.

The ceremony will be on Thursday, September 29.

On Thursday, September 29 the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards 2022 will take place. It is highly anticipated by the public and the artists themselves, so many people wonder what channel they will be able to watch them on. We’ve got everything you need to know.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo and the event will kick off with the red carpet special followed by the ceremony where the Billboard Legend Award will be presented to José Feliciano for the first time. In addition, the Billboard Icon Award will be presented to Chayanne, the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award to Christina Aguilera, the Billboard Hall of Fame Award to Nicky Jam and the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award to Raphael.

HOW CAN YOU WATCH THE CEREMONY?

You can enjoy the show on Telemundo and the event will start at 7:00 pm/6c with La Alfombra de Premios Billboard, in addition to ET – El PreShow. Then starting at 8:00pm/7c – Billboard Latin Music Awards. Then, on Friday, September 30 at 4:00pm there will be Acceso VIP Digital.

It should be noted that The Billboard Awards Carpet will be hosted by Alix Aspe, Carlos Adyan, Giselle Blondet, Jessica Carrillo and Rodner Figueroa and will be broadcast live on Telemundo. The prestigious Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony will also be broadcast on Telemundo.