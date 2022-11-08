The former boxer is criticized for cultural appropriation.

Óscar was having fun with his girlfriend.

They posted photos in traditional Arab clothing.

Former boxer Óscar de la Hoya arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates to promote Mexican boxer Gilberto “El Zurdo” Ramírez, since the latter will face Dimitri Bivol in Abu Dhabi. De la Hoya gave him one last piece of advice before he stepped into the ring.

The head of Golden Boy Promotions took the opportunity to enjoy a little vacation with his beautiful girlfriend Holly Sonders but they did not expect that by sharing photos of their visit they would end up being criticized on social media.

What did Oscar de la Hoya do?

Óscar de la Hoya had an incredible trip to Abu Dhabi with girlfriend Holly Sonders. Both posted about their vacation on social media. However, the couple dared to wear the traditional clothing worn by citizens of the United Arab Emirates and they did not expect the reaction they got.

Some followers criticized them because they didn’t think it was appropriate for Oscar and Holly to wear those clothes. Others laughed at them and called them ridiculous. Still other followers tried to defend them.