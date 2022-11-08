Óscar de la Hoya and his girlfriend are criticized for wearing traditional Arab clothing on social media
The former boxer is criticized for cultural appropriation. They posted photos in traditional Arab clothing.
- The former boxer is criticized for cultural appropriation.
- Óscar was having fun with his girlfriend.
- They posted photos in traditional Arab clothing.
Former boxer Óscar de la Hoya arrived in the capital of the United Arab Emirates to promote Mexican boxer Gilberto “El Zurdo” Ramírez, since the latter will face Dimitri Bivol in Abu Dhabi. De la Hoya gave him one last piece of advice before he stepped into the ring.
The head of Golden Boy Promotions took the opportunity to enjoy a little vacation with his beautiful girlfriend Holly Sonders but they did not expect that by sharing photos of their visit they would end up being criticized on social media.
What did Oscar de la Hoya do?
Óscar de la Hoya had an incredible trip to Abu Dhabi with girlfriend Holly Sonders. Both posted about their vacation on social media. However, the couple dared to wear the traditional clothing worn by citizens of the United Arab Emirates and they did not expect the reaction they got.
Some followers criticized them because they didn’t think it was appropriate for Oscar and Holly to wear those clothes. Others laughed at them and called them ridiculous. Still other followers tried to defend them.
The photograph that caused chaos
Both Óscar and Holly shared a photo on Instagram where she was wearing the typical abaya worn by the citizens of the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile he wore a white tunic known in the country as thawb. They usually wear a red and white plaid keffiyeh or kufiyya on their heads.
There was nothing bad in the photograph that the couple innocently posted to share their experience with their followers. However, more than one commented that their clothes were inappropriate.
“They’re going to a Halloween party”
“Halloween is over, Oscar,” was one of the mocking comments that he received from a follower. More followed: “Was this for a Halloween party? More commenters joined in mocking the outfits.
They even told him that he bears a strong resemblance to actor Robert Downey Jr, who brought Iron Man to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Why do you look so much like Iron Man?” “I thought you were Robert Downey Jr.” “How handsome is Hoya.” FILED UDNER: Oscar de la Hoya Humiliated
Is it cultural appropriation?
“It is neither funny nor appropriate for a foreigner visiting that country to dress like that. What a sacrilege to be so insensitive to their culture,” a netizen commented on the photograph posted by Óscar de la Hoya. Holly was accused of something else.
“Really? A woman who loves to show off her body goes to a country that requires women to cover their bodies.” “They both shout ‘cultural appropriation.’” With information from Infobae, Mediotiempo and Informador.