Miss Sahuayo 2022 contestant is electrocuted on stage (VIDEO)

A shocking accident suffered by a Mexican beauty pageant contestant has gone viral. She was competing for Miss Sahuayo 2022, when she was electrocuted on stage.

Many media outlets and digital platforms shared the terrible moment when Andrea Víctor was electrocuted on stage. The incident occurred during the finals of the Miss Sahuayo pageant in Michoacán.

Miss Sahuayo 2022 contestant is electrocuted on stage

Andrea Víctor walked down the catwalk in a traditional costume and grabbed the microphone without thinking about it. Well, as soon as she took the microphone in her hands, she received a powerful electric shock that sent her stumbling backwards.

The video shows the beautiful young woman struggling to get let go of the mic and her facial expression showed how desperate she was to get away from the shock.