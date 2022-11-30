Miss Sahuayo 2022 contestant is electrocuted on stage (VIDEO)
The terrifying moment was caught on video! The young woman was a contestant in the Miss Sahuayo 2022 pageant. She touched a faulty mic.
- The terrifying moment was caught on video!
- The young woman was a contestant in the Miss Sahuayo pageant.
- She was electrocuted after touching a faulty microphone.
A shocking accident suffered by a Mexican beauty pageant contestant has gone viral. She was competing for Miss Sahuayo 2022, when she was electrocuted on stage.
Many media outlets and digital platforms shared the terrible moment when Andrea Víctor was electrocuted on stage. The incident occurred during the finals of the Miss Sahuayo pageant in Michoacán.
Miss Sahuayo 2022 contestant is electrocuted on stage
Andrea Víctor walked down the catwalk in a traditional costume and grabbed the microphone without thinking about it. Well, as soon as she took the microphone in her hands, she received a powerful electric shock that sent her stumbling backwards.
The video shows the beautiful young woman struggling to get let go of the mic and her facial expression showed how desperate she was to get away from the shock.
“She’s getting electrocuted, she’s getting electrocuted!”
Finally Andrea Victor manages to let go and falls on the runway, trying to comprehend what happened. Afterwards, the presenters of the event and other contestants ran to help her.
UNO TV highlights some of the audience reaction that can be heard on the video: “She is being electrocuted, She is being electrocuted! Miss Andrea has just received a strong electric shock from the microphone, they are already taking care of her.”
Andrea Victor returned to the competition
MVS Noticias reported that the 22-year-old quickly returned to the stage to continue her presentation in which she said that she currently works as makeup artist and model for beauty brands.
After the incident, Andrea Víctor joked on social media that she had returned to the contest “recharged”. It was reported that the young woman is well and did not need any medical treatment. With information from Tv Notas. Click here to see the Miss Sahuayo 2022 contestant being electrocuted on stage.