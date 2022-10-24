The FDA issued a recall of certain dry shampoos sold in the US.

The recall is due to the possible presence of cancer-causing chemicals.

Dove, Suave, Bed Head, TRESemmé are among affected brands.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of certain dry shampoos sold in the United States due to the possible presence of carcinogenic chemicals, reported Click On Detroit.

Unilever, which owns brands including Dove, Nexxus and Suave, has issued a voluntary recall of dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.

FDA orders recall of dry shampoo

On October 18, 2022, Unilever United States issued a consumer-level voluntary product recall of select lot codes of dry shampoo spray products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

The FDA indicated that the company is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” the FDA said.