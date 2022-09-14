Alert! Two tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination
Sunset Farm Foods issued a recall of 4,480 pounds of cooked sausage for possible contamination. The company ordered the recall of two tons of smoked chicken and pork sausage due to the possibility that they are contaminated with a foreign material.
According to BGR, multiple customers discovered that thin blue plastic was inside chicken and pork sausage, forcing the company to order a mass recall.
Sunset Farm Foods issued the recall on September 7, 2022, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) subsequently shared the recall notice.
The recall covers more than two tons of sausage in total, however, it only refers to a single type of smoked sausage. The affected products are: 28-ounce vacuum-sealed packages of “Georgia Special Smoked Chicken and Pork Sausage” with a best by date of 10-28-22.
Where were the products sold?
Sunset Farm Foods said it produced the smoked sausage included in the recall on June 30, 2022, and said the meat products were sold in retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
The problem was discovered when the establishment reported to FSIS that it received consumer complaints that thin blue plastic was embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage product, FSIS said.
Reports of people affected by the recall
According to FSIS, thus far there have been no reports confirming adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Authorities also urged anyone who may be concerned about an injury or illness to contact a health care provider as soon as possible.
Similarly, consumers who have purchased these products were urged not to consume them. These products must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.