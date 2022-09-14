Alert! Two tons of sausage recalled due to possible contamination

Two tons of sausage have been recalled due to possible contamination.

Some products are being recalled due to the possibility of thin blue plastic in the sausages.

Authorities urged consumers to dispose of the product.

Sunset Farm Foods issued a recall of 4,480 pounds of cooked sausage for possible contamination. The company ordered the recall of two tons of smoked chicken and pork sausage due to the possibility that they are contaminated with a foreign material.

According to BGR, multiple customers discovered that thin blue plastic was inside chicken and pork sausage, forcing the company to order a mass recall.

Two tons of sausage recalled in the US

Sunset Farm Foods issued the recall on September 7, 2022, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) subsequently shared the recall notice.

The recall covers more than two tons of sausage in total, however, it only refers to a single type of smoked sausage. The affected products are: 28-ounce vacuum-sealed packages of “Georgia Special Smoked Chicken and Pork Sausage” with a best by date of 10-28-22.