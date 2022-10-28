Baking soda is one of the most versatile products in the world.

It can be used for cleaning, health and personal care.

Find out 5 surprising uses for baking soda! If there is one product that is used practically everywhere in the world, it is sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda. It is very effective for home use, but also for preventing accidents such as the spread of small fires, thanks to the release of carbon dioxide. The uses for baking soda are numerous since this compound is can improve health, help combat some types of pain, clean surfaces and even naturally whiten teeth. Discover five uses for baking soda that may surprise you! 5. Natural teeth whitener If you feel that your teeth could use whitening but you can’t afford a professional treatment, you may want to try baking soda. Combine baking soda with a little water to remove plaque and whiten the teeth little by little. One of the advantages of using baking soda as a natural whitener is that it does not have chemical properties or additives capable of causing permanent damage, even in more sensitive teeth. If you are going to use baking soda to whiten your teeth, add a few drops of water to a teaspoonful of baking soda to form a kind of paste. Brush with it and rinse thoroughly.

4. Baking soda works as a deodorant Some people are allergic to deodorants sold in the supermarket, which significantly reduces their chances of finding a product that works for them throughout the day. Given this and, especially in cases where the odor is strong, an alternative is baking soda mixed with coconut oil or cornstarch. The bad smell in your armpits is caused by the accumulation of bacteria, which turns into acid and generates an odor that can be unpleasant. For this reason, baking soda is often used as a natural deodorant, although science has not yet determined exactly what the benefit of this ingredient is for the elimination of body odors.

3. Uses for baking soda: bleaching your laundry A 16-ounce package of baking soda costs less than a dollar at some supermarkets, therefore, it is a good idea to stock your pantry with this product, since it’s cheaper and more natural than most household cleaners. Bicarbonate of soda helps to remove grease, stains and dirt accumulated on clothes and bedding. For laundry, it is recommended to mix approximately half a cup of baking soda with a little detergent. See how you save money in no time!

2. Baking soda is a great household cleanser Baking soda is useful for cleaning surfaces in any part of the house. In the kitchen, it is used to eliminate the smell of accumulated garbage, to remove grease from pots and pans as well as to disinfect all surfaces where cooking is done. At home, another of the uses for baking soda is as a natural bathroom cleaner, as it can eliminate odors and residue in the toilet, remove all dirt from your tiles and keep the shower, tub and sink faucets free of scale.

1. Burns Bicarbonate is also a compound that should never be missing from your first aid kit at home, as it has been scientifically proven to relieve the pain of burns or mild hives and helps with healing. It is also of great help in cases of bee or insect stings and sunburn. One way to use it is by mixing one to two cups in warm water and immersing the affected area, always with the authorization of a doctor who will verify it’s safe for you.