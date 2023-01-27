Arturo Carmona and Aylín Mujica kissed on La Casa de los Famosos 3.

Alicia Villareal reacts to her ex kissing the actress.

The regional Mexican singer is preparing a bioseries for 2024. On January 17, the premiere of the third season of La Casa de los Famosos aired and during the first day several details began to stand out that captured the attention of Hispanic viewers, even more so due to the presence of Jenni Rivera’s brother and Alicia Villareal’s ex. La Casa de los Famosos confirmed that Arturo Carmona would be on the popular Telemundo reality show and many rumors began to circulate, including some involving Alicia Villareal, who is the actor’s ex. Arturo Carmona and Aylín Mujica kissed on La Casa de los Famosos 3 Recently, Arturo Carmona kissed Aylín Mujica inside the most famous house on Hispanic television, sparking a furor on social media. Now the Te aprovechas singer reacts.

The kiss occurred after the contestants began to play Truth or Dare. Aylín Mujica lost and had to kiss Arturo Carmona, on La Materialista's orders. Although at first the actress was unhappy, her attitude changed when she approached the soap opera heartthrob.

Alicia Villareal talks about Arturo Carmona Now, Alicia Villareal offered her opinion about the "romantic" kiss between her ex and Aylín Mujica on La Casa de los Famosos 3 in an interview with Chisme No Like where the singer was asked if she or her daughter would agree that Arturo Carmona had an affair with his co-star. The successful singer pointed out that she has been busy with projects that feed her artistic career, so she was not aware of said kiss. However, she made it very clear that there really did not have to be any opinion on her part.

Alicia Villareal reacts to her ex kissing Aylín Mujica "I didn't know because I'm working, but I think there should not be an opinion on my part. My daughter does care a lot about her father and she always wants there to be something good for him so that he doesn't have a bad time, that he's always happy," said 'La Güera' before the Chisme No Like cameras. She pointed out how difficult it is to be under the same roof with various people, "Besides, well, I don't know what is happening there on La Casa de los Famosos, whatever has to happen, it has to happen, I think they must have their plan, their strategy… They're actors, and there comes a moment of confinement, I imagine, that it must be very hard to be locked up with the same people, get along well and well, many things can happen."

The regional Mexican singer claimed she would reveal all the details of their breakup in her bioseries Among other topics, she also spoke about Arturo Carmona's statements after talking about their breakup and said that indeed the fame she had gained with her successful songs affected many aspects of her life. Avoiding further comment, she explained that people will know everything about her marriage to the actor in the bioseries that will be released in 2024. "If we talk about paying a price, I'm still paying it and it's all from the perspective you want to see it. I have a lot to say and a lot to tell, so wait to see the series and that will be resumed until 2024," she explained about the problems that she went through after her breakup with Arturo Carmona. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.