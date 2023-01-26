Monique Sánchez leaves La Casa de los Famosos 3.

Did she break the rules or was she ask to leave?

The Telemundo reality show shocks its audience. La Casa de los Famosos 3 just started broadcasting on Telemundo and a week and a half after it began, things are already beginning to heat up on the reality show. There was a kiss between Aylín Mujica and Arturo Carmona and Osmel Sousa asked for a rocking chair because he can’t stand being without one anymore. Meanwhile tempers flared between Raúl the gardener, and El Rey Grupero, who fought on live TV. On Wednesday, the Telemundo Realities Instagram account reported that an contestant on La Casa de los Famosos 3 was leaving the reality show. However, it was not specified if it was voluntary or because someone broke the rules… No one expected what happened… La Casa de los Famosos 3 “takes out” a cast member La Casa de los Famosos 3 posted on Instagram: “LAST MINUTE. Today one of the residents will leave the house. Has she broken a rule? Is it for personal reasons? Will there be a lawsuit? Who will it be?” People immediately began speculating: “I ask for respect for the public who is not allowed to nominate but is allowed to see how gossip and bullying are accepted in the Show. How is it possible that they nickname Liliana ‘Fatty Liver’, that they collude behind her back. It is unacceptable that the group together with Nicole only dedicate themselves to doing evil against their colleagues.” “How strong if the person who leaves the reality show is for bullying.” “Let Jonathan return. He should never have left.”

People’s theories about who was leaving the show Before the gala, rumors about what was going to happen began to circulate: “I think it’s wrong if it’s Monique or Raúl, those famous people have belittled them and that will be seen later in the voting!” “Surely it is Mr. Julio César Chavez who is going after his daughter Nikky because he is exposing his entire family too much.” “Big Brother Brazil exchange?” “Nikki??? Please let her be the one to come out.” “Monique will leave because they are bullying her.” “I wish is about Nicole spawn of the devil, but no, unfortunately it is Monique and good for her.” “I think that it will be a bomb and Julio César Chavez is going to take his daughter out because he is not liking what he is talking about and his friendship with the king of the group.” “The clan of Rey and Nicole made a plot, I hope they sanction them because people already have someone to vote for,” more people opined.

Is La Casa de los Famosos 3 promoting bullying? Before we found out who was leaving La Casa de los Famosos 3, Telemundo and production were “under fire” for the attitude that many of the celebrities in house had toward the fan contestants. Raúl, who turned out to be Adamari López and Monique’s gardener, was left out. While Monique couldn’t stop crying, Raúl already had the first clash of the program with El Rey Grupero, presumably because the latter said that the gardener has a “double standard”.

Monique Sánchez left the show The resident who asked to leave La Casa de los Famosos 3 was Monique Sánchez, one of the two non-celebs who entered the house and apparently struggled on the show. However, people say she was bullied by the celebrities. “I have a lot of emotions, but I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t last a little longer… You don’t know what it feels like until you’re inside… It affects me a lot to think that my decisions can affect another person,” was part of what Monique Sánchez said when leaving the house.