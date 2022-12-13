Pee Wee breaks his silence about marriage rumors (VIDEO)
A magazine reported Pee Wee was married to his manager. The singer said he will take legal action. He supports his gay fans.
Irvin Salinas, better known in show business as Pee Wee, finally spoke to tv cameras about rumors that he is married to Pepe Rincón, who has been his manager for several years.
Recently, TV Notas reported that the former Kumbia Kings vocalist is married to his manager Pepe Rincón. They included details from a source that set off alarms for Pee Wee. Now he’s addressing the rumors.
Pee Wee married his manager?
TV Notas reported details about Pee Wee’s alleged relationship with Pepe, saying they have been married for three years. It was also reported that their wedding was private for family members only and that they went to live in McAllen, Texas, to hide the relationship.
The supposedly reliable source told TV Notas that the information has to be handled with care, citing Ricky Martin and saying that nothing happened to him when he came out as gay. However, Pee Wee was afraid it would hurt his career if the marriage became public.
How did Pee Wee and Pepe meet?
According to TV Notas, Pee Wee and Pepe Rincón met in 2014, when he first came to PR Management, Pepe’s agency. That was when Pee Wee was pursuing a solo career.
The source reveals that at first their relationship was professional but as time went by it gradually became romantic, leading Pee Wee to confess his feelings to Pepe, warning that he did not want to ruin their professional relationship.
What does the Pee Wee think of all this?
After the article came out, Pee Wee finally appeared on Hoy Día, where he was asked about the controversy that arose last week. He said the whole thing “made him laugh”, affirming that they will take legal action because it is not fair. He also dismissed rumors that he is gay.
Pee Wee concluded by saying that he is aware that there are many gay people among his fans, emphasizing that he appreciates and loves everyone in the same way regardless of their sexual orientation.
Do his fans believe him?
Despite the fact that Pee Wee has already denied the marriage rumors, his fans still do not believe it, comparing him to Ricky Martin, who initially denied it and in the end it turned out to be true.
Comments like, "What is it hard for you to accept your homosexuality?"flooded social media, making it clear this rumor isn't going away any time soon.