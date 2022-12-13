Pee Wee breaks his silence about marriage rumors (VIDEO)

A magazine reported Pee Wee was married to his manager.

The singer says he will take legal action.

He supports his gay fans.

Irvin Salinas, better known in show business as Pee Wee, finally spoke to tv cameras about rumors that he is married to Pepe Rincón, who has been his manager for several years.

Recently, TV Notas reported that the former Kumbia Kings vocalist is married to his manager Pepe Rincón. They included details from a source that set off alarms for Pee Wee. Now he’s addressing the rumors.

Pee Wee married his manager?

TV Notas reported details about Pee Wee’s alleged relationship with Pepe, saying they have been married for three years. It was also reported that their wedding was private for family members only and that they went to live in McAllen, Texas, to hide the relationship.

The supposedly reliable source told TV Notas that the information has to be handled with care, citing Ricky Martin and saying that nothing happened to him when he came out as gay. However, Pee Wee was afraid it would hurt his career if the marriage became public.