First contestant eliminated from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ (PHOTOS)
The first houseguest has been eliminated from the Telemundo reality show. He is the first one eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos.
On January 17 the third season of La Casa de los Famosos began and with it the first round of nominees for eviction were decided. On Monday, January 23, the first contestant to be eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos was Jonathan Islas.
During the show there were moments of tension between the nominees, who were clearly nervous about who would be voted out. The tension grew moment by moment betweenthe producer Juan Rivera, Liliana Rodríguez, daughter of “Puma” and the actor Jonathan Islas.
The first nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos
On Thursday, January 19, just a few days after the third season of the show began, the first nominees for elimination from the program were announced. The contestants quickly decided who they wanted to leave.
The first three nominees who were waiting to be saved by the public were singer and producer Juan Rivera ‘El Ratón’, actor Jonathan Islas and actress and daughter of ‘Puma’, Liliana Rodriguez. The tension grew on Monday night.
Osmel opened up to Jenni Rivera’s brother, but omitted a detail
After the vote to choose the first nominees to be eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos, Osmel shared a sincere moment with Juan Rivera. The beauty czar took the opportunity to speak with Jenni Rivera’s brother.
Osmel admitted to Rivera that he had misjudged him and now he realized that he had a good heart. El Ratón took the beauty czar’s words well. However, Osmel did not tell him that he had also nominated him for eviction.
Tension grew on La Casa de los Famosos
Presenters Jimena Gallegos and Héctor Sandarti shared the moment of tension with the audience. Waiting for the results made Juan, Liliana and Jonathan nervous.
We could see that Juan was clearly afraid of being the first to leave the house while Jonathan looked serious and Liliana appeared more carefree. Their castmates took the opportunity to give them big hugs and words of encouragement.
First eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos 3
Finally we found out who was the first contestant voted out of the house. On the night of Monday, January 23, Jonathan Islas became the first to leave the show.
The first of the nominees to be saved from the elimination was producer Juan Rivera, news that took him by surprise. Meanwhile the first person to leave the house was actor Jonathan Islas. While the emotion seized Liliana who celebrated loudly, Islas was clearly disappointed..