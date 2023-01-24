First contestant eliminated from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ (PHOTOS)

The first houseguest has been eliminated from the Telemundo reality show.

He is the first one eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos.

The viewers voted on the first elimination.

On January 17 the third season of La Casa de los Famosos began and with it the first round of nominees for eviction were decided. On Monday, January 23, the first contestant to be eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos was Jonathan Islas.

During the show there were moments of tension between the nominees, who were clearly nervous about who would be voted out. The tension grew moment by moment betweenthe producer Juan Rivera, Liliana Rodríguez, daughter of “Puma” and the actor Jonathan Islas.

The first nominees for eviction from La Casa de los Famosos

On Thursday, January 19, just a few days after the third season of the show began, the first nominees for elimination from the program were announced. The contestants quickly decided who they wanted to leave.

The first three nominees who were waiting to be saved by the public were singer and producer Juan Rivera ‘El Ratón’, actor Jonathan Islas and actress and daughter of ‘Puma’, Liliana Rodriguez. The tension grew on Monday night.