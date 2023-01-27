Jonathan Islas talks about his time on La Casa de los Famosos.

In his interview with MundoNow, he revealed the truth about Rey Grupero.

He revealed who he would like to win the competition. Jonathan Islas was the first to be evicted from the third season of La Casa de los Famosos. In an interview with MundoNow, he spoke about what it was like to be on the reality show. He also discussed Rey Grupero and who he would like to see winning the celebrity competition. On Monday, January 23, Jonathan Islas was the first contestant on La Casa de los Famosos 3 to be evicted from the house. The actor didn’t get enough votes to continue in the competition so he had to pack his things and leave. Jonathan Islas is the first to be eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos On Monday, January 23, the first eviction on the third season of La Casa de los Famosos took place. The tension was evident between the three nominees as they waited to find out who would be the first to leave the house. Juan Rivera, Liliana Rodríguez and Jonathan Islas awaited the results of the voting, and Juan was the first to be saved. Minutes later it was revealed that the first to leave the house would be Islas, who accepted the news while Liliana loudly celebrated her salvation.

Jonathan Islas talks about his experience inside La Casa de los Famosos In an interview with MundoNow, Islas revealed that he would have liked to spend more time inside the house since he admits that he wasn’t there long and he didn’t have the opportunity to open up completely. “In three days you don’t know people… the second day I was already nominated and I didn’t know everyone’s names,” shares the actor with a laugh. He said he was not disappointed to learn that Arturo Carmona had voted for him since, at the time of the voting, they still didn’t get along. However, a friendly relationship grew after the difficulty between Islas and Rey Grupero, Carmona was approached him at that time.

Jonathan Islas tells the truth about Rey Grupero When asked about what happened with Rey Grupero, he answered: “I didn’t like that he was talking behind my back.” Islas added that he didn’t know that he was doing it and when he found out he went to face him and talk to him. He added that he understood why Grupero was doing it, since at the end of the day they are in a competition. He explained that they have to understand that they are in a game and the other participants use different strategies to win. Although he said that there are things with he didn’t agree with: “It’s not cool to attack other people or take things that come from outside the house.” However, he doesn’t rule out the idea of having a friendship with Rey Grupero outside the show.

Islas revealed who he would like to see win La Casa de los Famosos Now that he’s out of the competition, he has taken the time to pick his favorite to win. Despite the fact that he admits that he didn’t have time to get to know the rest of the contestants, he doesn’t think negatively about them. However, he does have a favorites to take the win. “They don’t know, but I’m going to go into that house and steal the briefcase,” said the actor laughing and then added who he would like to see wins. If the winner were a man, he would like it to be Arturo Carmona and if it were a woman, he would go for Aylin Mujica.