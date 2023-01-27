The current Miss Universe relinquishes her Miss USA title.

Who will be her replacement?

R’Bonney Gabriel made a drastic decision.

The recently crowned Miss Universe has decided to make a drastic decision a few days after being chosen as the most beautiful woman in the world. Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel relinquishes her Miss USA crown.

R’Bonney Gabriel conquered the ninth title of Miss Universe for the United States in the 71st edition of the pageant held in New Orleans, with 84 international contestants, according to The Associated Press.

However, a few days after her win, she has made an important decision that could put her future at risk. SOY502 reported, that amid criticism on social media, R’Bonney announced her resignation as Miss USA.

The 28-year-old beauty queen indicated that she will not be able to continue fulfilling her obligations and responsibilities as Miss USA because of her new Miss Universe title.