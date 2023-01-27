Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel relinquishes Miss USA crown
The current Miss Universe relinquishes her Miss USA title. Who will be her replacement? R'Bonney Gabriel made a drastic decision.
The recently crowned Miss Universe has decided to make a drastic decision a few days after being chosen as the most beautiful woman in the world. Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel relinquishes her Miss USA crown.
R’Bonney Gabriel conquered the ninth title of Miss Universe for the United States in the 71st edition of the pageant held in New Orleans, with 84 international contestants, according to The Associated Press.
However, a few days after her win, she has made an important decision that could put her future at risk. SOY502 reported, that amid criticism on social media, R’Bonney announced her resignation as Miss USA.
The 28-year-old beauty queen indicated that she will not be able to continue fulfilling her obligations and responsibilities as Miss USA because of her new Miss Universe title.
On Friday, January 27, the new Miss USA will be crowned
Faced with this surprising news, the producer in charge of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, confirmed on Friday, January 27, that the new Miss USA will be crowned by R’Bonney in Alabama.
Curiosity quickly began to grow among pageant fans about who would be taking the current Miss USA’s place.
The new Miss USA will not go to the next Miss Universe
Semana reported that the new Miss USA, will not go to the next Miss Universe pageant and she’ll just fulfill her tasks. The new Miss USA will be Morgan Romano, Miss North Carolina, who was the first runner-up.
The new Miss USA is a 25-year-old who has a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of South Carolina, and is studying Applications Engineering along with her work as a model.
Morgan Romano is passionate about childhood, technological and scientific education
Semana points out that, according to Morgan Romano herself, she is passionate about childhood, technological and scientific education for minors, so part of her free time is spent as a volunteer in projects of this type.
Before participating in the last Miss USA, she revealed some interesting facts about her life, including a 10-year career as a junior ballet dancer, a job at Dunkin ‘Donuts and a love forWalt Disney World, which she has visited more than 20 times.