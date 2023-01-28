Has the new host of Hoy Día, Daniel Arenas, fallen for one of his co-hosts?

Adamari López didn’t expect him to kiss her.

The other hosts couldn’t believe their eyes. Daniel Arenas officially joined the Hoy Día team and on Wednesday he was greeted by Adamari López, Chiky BomBom, Penélope Menchaca and Andrea Meza, who had already expressed their joy at having him at ‘home’. However, the actor made an unexpected debut because it seemed he forgot he has a girlfriend! Over the last few years, Daniel Arenas has been in a relationship with Daniella Álvarez, Miss Colombia 2011 They began dating in 2021 but they have known each other since 2013. However, she always had a boyfriend, but could it be that they’ve broken up and that is why the actor kissed Adamari Lopez on the lips? Daniel Arenas debuts on Hoy Día by stealing a kiss from one of his co-hosts It turns out that, in a challenge on La Casa de los Famosos 3, there was a kiss on the lips between Aylín Mujica and Arturo Carmona that has everyone wondering whether there is a possibility that a romance may spark between the two. This was discussed in the morning show Hoy Día. It’s not unusual for actors to kiss their colleagues on the lips without having any feelings and the hosts of Hoy Día said that Aylín Mujica and Arturo Carmona could have been acting. However, when they asked Daniel Arenas to show them how a kiss is ‘acted’, he didn’t hesitate to demonstrate with Adamari López.

Daniel Arenas wanted to make it clear how actors kiss Taking advantage of the fact that Daniel Arenas is an actor and has appeared on several Televisa soap operas, the hosts of Hoy Día asked him to explain how actors kiss and he said: “… Well, everything except the tongue.” Then he demonstrated. As Adamari López was next to him and was the one actress present, the actor grabbed her face with his hands and planted a kiss on her, a situation delighted Andrea Meza and Penélope Menchaca, who were stunned at the scene.

Was the actor disrespectful to his girlfriend Daniella Álvarez? People immediately reacted to the kiss on social media and many said that it was disrespectful to his girlfriend Daniella Álvarez: “The two are actors.” “Daniel is a gentleman, the mere fact that he’s by Daniella’s side for love without caring that she lost a leg for me proves he’s a very special human being.” “I think Daniel out of respect for his girlfriend had to kiss her on the cheek but obviously they need rating.” And the criticism didn’t stop: “It’s not the first time, I don’t know why you’re surprised…” “She wants to kiss everyone, let her find a boyfriend.” “She must behave even if it’s acting, not even Toni does those shows with his girlfriend.” “Hopefully Daniella Alvarez is relaxed for this type of thing.” “Daniella, his girlfriend, doesn’t like this,” can be read.

Will Adamari López cause a fight between the couple? Will the love story between Daniel Arenas and Daniella Álvarez be affected by this situation? Now that the actor is Adamari López’s co-host on Hoy Día, is there a chance that something more than friendship will develop between them? The truth is that Miss Colombia fully trusts her partner and also knows that his main profession is acting, so she’s surely used to the fact that has often has to kiss other women. However, people continued to complain: “And his girlfriend?” “It’s like there’s a lot of chemistry.” “What they do to raise the rating, what a disaster.” “Adamari’s face haha.” “I already see Daniel sleeping in the living room.” “That woman no longer knows what to do to attract attention.” SEE THE VIDEO OF DANIEL ARENAS KISSING ADAMARI LÓPEZ