Paris Hilton announces the birth of her first baby (PHOTOS)

Paris Hilton welcomes her first baby via surrogate.

The businesswoman’s struggles with fertility.

We reveal all the details!

Paris Hilton’s first baby. Paris Hilton announced the birth of her first child on Wednesday. She and her husband, businessman Carter Reum, welcomed their son with the help of a surrogate.

Many questions have arisen after this unexpected news, as internet users around the world have taken to social media to remark that Hilton has been seen at events definitely not looking pregnant.

Paris Hilton first baby: How she announced the news

“You are already loved beyond words,” announced Hilton, 41, in an Instagram post with a photo of the baby’s hand squeezing the thumb of the businesswoman, reality show star, DJ and social media personality. The message does not indicate his exact date of birth.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told People magazine. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she added.