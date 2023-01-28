Paris Hilton announces the birth of her first baby (PHOTOS)
Paris Hilton welcomes her first baby via surrogate.The businesswoman's struggles with fertility. We reveal all the details!
Paris Hilton’s first baby. Paris Hilton announced the birth of her first child on Wednesday. She and her husband, businessman Carter Reum, welcomed their son with the help of a surrogate.
Many questions have arisen after this unexpected news, as internet users around the world have taken to social media to remark that Hilton has been seen at events definitely not looking pregnant.
Paris Hilton first baby: How she announced the news
“You are already loved beyond words,” announced Hilton, 41, in an Instagram post with a photo of the baby’s hand squeezing the thumb of the businesswoman, reality show star, DJ and social media personality. The message does not indicate his exact date of birth.
"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," Hilton told People magazine. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she added.
Hilton’s struggle to get pregnant
Last December, Hilton spoke about her struggle to conceive with Reum, also 41 years old. On that occasion, Hilton explained that she and Reum had started the IVF process in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she said. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."
Paris Hilton was unable to conceive
Last November Kathy Hilton, Paris’s mother, suggested to TMZ that her daughter was having difficulty getting pregnant. Paris and Reum married in November 2021, nine months after the businessman proposed to her, on Hilton’s 40th birthday.
The post of Hilton holding her baby's hand went viral on January 25, 2023, with over 1.5 million likes so far.
Paris will reveal previously unknown details of her life in an upcoming autobiography
Just before Paris Hilton went viral due to the news that she is finally a mother, the DJ also shared that she is is releasing an autobiography where she will share previously unknown details of her life.
"I'm so proud and happy that my memoir is available for pre-order at the link in my bio. ✨ This book is my life story and reveals some of my most personal and private experiences that I've never shared before. Growing up in the spotlight, everyone thinks they know everything about me but the truth is there's so much more to my personal journey than meets the eye," she wrote on Instagram.