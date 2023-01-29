How Venezuelan singer Fabio Melanitto was murdered.

His stormy relationship with actress Ivonne Montero.

What was revealed about the singer's murder. Fabio Melanitto's murder: The popular singer and member of the group UFF! was shot dead on August 15, 2018. Fabio Melanitto was married to actress and singer Ivonne Montero and they had a daughter together. However, their relationship ended very badly. The Venezuelan singer was part of a popular boy band in Venezuela, which rose to fame in the late 90s. However, his death continues to be one of the saddest and most catastrophic events ever. Here we reveal all the details. Fabio Melanitto's murder: The Venezuelan singer's brutal murder Fabio Melanitto was taking time away from the band UFF! however the singer dreamed of performing with them again. Sadly, this didn't happen, as he was murdered in cold blood in Mexico City. Investigations into his death have not yet reached a concrete conclusion, however, according to infobae, the murder could have been revenge on the part of someone who was a jealous husband or due to unpaid debts.

How the heartbreaking events happened According to reports, the singer was in the dangerous neighborhood of Tepito, dealing with some issues with his alleged murderer. Infobae reported that the singer was shot three times in the head and two in the back, after an intense argument he had with the person who ended his life. "He was outside the home where he was attacked in the company of a lady. A subject arrives with a .40 caliber firearm and shoots him in the face," explained Roberto Aguas, head of the Homicide Prosecutor's Office at the time.

What really happened? According to the outlet, it seems unlikely that it was an attempted robbery since the attacker didn't take any of Melanitto's belongings. Actress Ivonne Montero was seriously affected after learning the news. They shared a daughter, however their relationship was quite stormy, as she constantly accused him of not wanting to take care of their child. In part, it is speculated that he fled after learning that the little girl had a heart problem.

Melanitto's stormy relationship with Ivonne Montero As of now, the whereabouts or identity of the woman who was with the singer at that time, who is believed to be responsible for his murder, remains unknown. When the facts became known, Ivonne Montero wrote on social media, "May God keep you." Actress and singer Ivonne Montero, in her appearance on La Casa de los Famosos, came to relive her ex's brutal murder. According to infobae, the couple married in 2011 after dating for several years, and she mentioned the incident on several occasions on the popular Telemundo reality show.