He got bad reviews from people.

William Valdés releases a single but everything goes wrong.

“Ugly video and ugly song….” some social media users comment. “The new Tatiana, what is this?” Just a few days ago Cuban actor and host William Valdés, who was part of the musical group CD9, announced the release of his single called Playa en la ciudad. But he didn’t count on the barrage of criticism it would receive on social media. Through his official Instagram account, where he has just over a million followers, the television presenter shared his joy a few days ago because he was about to fulfill one of his dreams: “Many times they told me no, many and many, they never believed in me, but I didn’t give up. Finally, I am going to fulfill a great dream: This September 22, a song is coming out that is also yours.” “What a lack of talent!” they tell William Valdés After he released his single Playa en la ciudad on TV Azteca‘s Venga la alegría, William Valdés received a barrage of criticism. It’s even worse taking into account that he was one of the strictest with Jolette, who is remembered for his time on the reality show La Academia. “What a lack of talent! He does not know how to do a playback. I’m surprised that Horacio Villalobos ‘top-level critic’ applauds.” “He sings lousy.” “The reality is that even his mates feel sorry.” “It seemed that you were in a preschool contest, William.” “You don’t sing, you don’t dance, you don’t act, you were using playback and still you couldn’t do anything right, you did everything wrong, you lack everything, you sing awful, I don’t know what you’re doing here.” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)

People say that William Valdés has a sugar daddy Doña Carmelita’s Twitter account alleges that the Cuban actor and host William Valdés has a sugar daddy and he is none other than Hugo Mejuto, producer of Grandiosas. “It is he who is producing his musical single. And the thing is so serious that they already spent a few nights together at the producer’s house, because they say that the Cuban wants to be taken to live in his house.” It didn’t take long for the former member of CD9 to deny this information: “Of course not. I don’t even know him. My manager is Ark Records, which is owned by Kalimba. I pay for my entire musical career. They do it to tarnish my image.”

“Who told this guy that he can sing? As the days have passed since the release of his single Playa en la ciudad, Cuban actor and host William Valdés, who was romantically linked to his co-host from Venga la alegría, Anette Cuburu, has been the target of harsh criticism, mostly on Twitter: “Who told this guy that he can sing?” “It is not possible that William Valdés has not learned his horrendous song to do the play back well.” “You keep on wanting, little man, keep looking for those godparents that you like to serve so much, keep on the path you’re going, it doesn’t matter if you offer love to see your dreams come true.” “It looks like Niurka’s twin sister and Livia’s Brito vomit, they are problematic and unloved and ungrateful to Mexicans.” “Remember that we all know internationally that you were Alberto Ciurana’s wife, he helped you and you were fired from Univisión and people say you are complicated and problematic at work and that you feel like a world mega star.”

William Valdés’ song Despite the fact that he released an excerpt from his single Playa en la ciudad on social media, William Valdés was not spared criticism from his own followers: “I like you very much, but the song is super childish, it seems to me as a song, clothes and dance by Xuxa or Tatiana, look for another rhythm or lyrics.” “Man, I didn’t like it, like the lyrics don’t work, neither does the interpretation, oops and it sounds out of tune. I better stop him, I’m just being honest.” “I didn’t like it at all, but luck” “And what is this?” “You don’t want to fit in, maybe you can be a good host, but not a singer” “That video is bad.” “Jolette entered the chat.”” But he was the one who criticized Jolette? Tatiana, what is this?” “Terrible song, really” (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)