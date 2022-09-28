Shakira accused of tax fraud in Spain. Will she go to jail?

Shakira will go to trial for alleged tax fraud in Spain.

Prosecutors ask for a sentence of eight years in prison and a heavy financial penalty. A Spanish judge sent Colombian pop star Shakira to trial on Tuesday for charges of tax fraud in Spain. This comes after her break up with Gerard Piqué for alleged infidelity. Now she will have to deal with this situation in court, according to Publímetro and the AP agency. In 2018, the Spanish prosecutor’s office accused the singer of not having paid $13.9 million (14.5 million euros) in taxes on the income she earned between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors are asking for an eight-year prison sentence and a heavy fine if she is found guilty of tax evasion. WHAT DOES THE SINGER SAY? Shakira, 45, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and refused a plea deal with authorities to avoid trial. The law firm that represents her said she has already paid what she owed plus $2.8 million (3 million euros) in interest. No trial date has been set at this time. The case revolves around where the Colombian singer lived between 2012 and 2014. The Barcelona prosecutor’s office alleges that the artist, who holds several Grammys, spent more than half of that period in Spain, for which she should pay taxes in the country, although her official residence was in the Bahamas.

WHAT OTHER CELEBRITIES HAVE BEEN THROUGH THE SAME? Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has been linked to Spain since she began a romantic relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué. The couple, who have two children, lived in Barcelona ​​but recently separated after 11 years, all because of alleged infidelity by the Barcelona star. In the last decade, Spain has prosecuted soccer stars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for not paying their taxes. Both were found guilty of tax evasion and now it is Shakira's turn to face a judge.

'HIT' IN COURTS, TRIUMPH ON STAGE Although this is a very strong blow for the singer, her most recent hit Te Felicito is nominated for a Latin Grammy. It was recently reported that the second most nominated artist was the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, who competes for the recording of the year award for his revenge song Te Felicito with Shakira and song of the year for Agua, which he performs and composed with Nile Rodgers and Daddy Yankee, among other authors. He was also nominated in the album of the year category for his work as a composer on Un Verano sin ti, Rosalía's Motomami, and Sebastián Yatra's Dharma. IRauw Alejandro competes in the categories of best urban song and best reggaeton performance for Desesperados with Chencho Corleone, and best urban music album for Trap Cake Vol. 2.

COULD SHE GO TO JAIL? Although so far it has not been confirmed if she could go to jail, it is a fact that if she does not go or explain and correct the accusations, Shakira could wind up in prison. However, that is what the trial is for since other celebrities who have been accused of the same have been able to get out of prison by paying what is owed in addition to large fines. In this case, the singer is expected to face the consequences if found guilty. Shakira will have to defend herself and could have all the charges dismissed.