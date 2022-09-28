Despierta América shares photos of Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas.

The show posted previously unpublished photos of both journalists when they were young.

“And when are they going to fire Ramos, that one who doesn’t even get ratings?” said a user. “How many accumulated experiences.” Univision‘s Despierta América surprised their followers by sharing previously unpublished photos of renowned journalists Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas in their youth. Users immediately reacted, although there were those who took the opportunity to make some ‘requests’ of the television network. Recently, Ramos was on everyone’s lips after he confronted President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in one of his morning conferences, better known as ‘mañaneras’, about the high murder rate in Mexico. Many internet users sided with the television presenter, although others faithfully supported AMLO. Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas have shared unforgettable moments on tv Ladies First! María Elena Salinas is considered one of the most respected journalists in US Spanish-language media. According to the LA Times, she was at Univisión for more than 35 years. Along with Jorge Ramos, she was the host of Noticiero Univisión from Miami, Florida, until her departure in 2017. “There are many things that change in life. But for almost 30 years I had one certainty: From Monday to Friday, sharp at 6:30 pm, I would sit next to María Elena Salinas to host Noticiero Univision. Even if the world was falling, she would be there,” the renowned journalist wrote in December 2017 as a farewell to his companion of a thousand battles.

“How Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas looked at the beginning of their careers” On the occasion of the sixtieth anniversary of Channel 34 in Los Angeles, California, a series of images were shared on Despierta América’s Instagram in which both Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas can be seen early in their careers. It didn’t take long for users to react in different ways: “Gorgeous, as always.” “Wow, how many experiences accumulated.” “Amazing, but they lasted a long time in that newscast.” “Wow, how they changed.” “A lot of experience.” “And when are they going to fire Ramos, that one who doesn’t even get ratings?” “Very handsome.” “He has his angel soul.” “María Elena yes, Jorge is a conformist who does not seek to reinvent himself.”

“The two toughest in communication and professionalism” In the photo where you can see Jorge Ramos in his youth, his abundant black hair and his characteristic personal style are striking. Many users commented and offered their opinions: “The two toughest in communication and professionalism.” “It makes me nostalgic, so long.” “From the best news presenters, greetings and blessings to both of you and may you continue to celebrate Channel 34 for many more years.” “A great news couple.” “I remember when Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas started together in 1982.” “Well, how old is @jorgeramosnews if he already looks old.” (Filed as: They share unpublished photos of Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas in their youth)

Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas look very different María Elena Salinas looks almost like a completely different person in the photo that Despierta América shared from her youth, which also caught the attention of social network users. In the farewell message that Jorge Ramos dedicated to his partner, he also said that there was no one more reliable than her to be by his side, although that was not all he told her. “María Elena and I caught up on the commercials. Those who have listened to us know that we talked about everything. We experienced together the birth of her daughters, Julia and Gabriela, and my sons, Paola and Nicolás; the death of her mother and my father; the difficult investigation into the life of her father (who at one point was a priest); divorces and new relationships; several changes of owners of Univision; and a lot of news that have shaken the planet. And despite everything, we are still together,” said the journalist (Filed as: They share unpublished photos of Jorge Ramos and María Elena Salinas in their youth)