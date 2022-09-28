Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions at the end of September

Mhoni Vidente visited El Heraldo de México.

The Cuban psychic shares new predictions a few days before the end of September.

She talked about the earthquake that occurred on the 19th. In her recent visit to El Heraldo de México, the Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente shared new predictions and also spoke about last Monday’s earthquake — a day that is marked in the memory of all Mexicans. The video is available on her official YouTube channel, where she already has more than 2 million subscribers. After greeting the hosts of the newscast she visits weekly, the beloved psychic confessed that she was absent for 15 days because she made some ‘fixes’ to her body, as everything was ‘falling down’ after the age of 40 and she was afraid her ‘daddy’ would leave her. In several of her previous videos, she could be seen with a splint on her nose. Mhoni Vidente predicts what will happen at Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show After her funny remarks, Mhoni Vidente said that singer Rihanna, who will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, will reinvent herself after four or five years: “Let’s remember that she did everything she could to get ahead at any cost and is an icon for women of color. Drake, her ex, will most likely appear with her.” The Cuban psychic announced that the singer, born in Barbados in 1988, will also invite Madonna to appear with her in this show: “It will be one of the best shows and I see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final, with Tom Brady again. I’m betting on him and it will be total madness in Arizona, where the Super Bowl will take place.”

“The era of earthquakes and volcanoes has just begun” And when it was believed that the worst was over, Mhoni Vidente said that we have to start getting used to it, since the era of earthquakes and volcanoes has just begun: “I don’t believe in coincidences and less in the coincidences of earthquakes of the 19th, and definitely all this was deja vu of what happened five years ago, in 2017.” The beloved psychic revealed that it is a reality that there will be another quake: “The Judgement card is telling us that another earthquake is coming. At the beginning of the year, I told you that the earthquakes would be present in March, September and December. In December, I see another strong category earthquake, almost reaching 8 on the Richter scale, for the 12th or 13th.” (Filed as: A few days before the end of September, Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions)

Mhoni Vidente talks about a divine revelation Later, Mhoni Vidente commented on a divine revelation that occurred recently in Tecomán, Colima, in Mexico, where an earthquake also occurred a couple of days ago and caused a Virgin of Fatima to fall. But the most surprising thing is that she did it standing up without suffering any damage. “Here you realize that the Virgin of Fatima gives the precise revelations at the precise moment so that humans understand that we have a path and a spiritual life beyond all this. For this reason, I visualize that on December 12, the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, it will tremble because it’s warning of the changes that are needed to be better.” (Filed as: A few days before the end of September, Mhoni Vidente shares new predictions)

Mhoni Vidente predicts the arrival of a strong hurricane Despite the fact that Hurricane Ian is hitting Florida and Cuba, Mhoni Vidente says that what worries her most is the arrival of another hurricane that will pass through the Atlantic and that will be a category 5 or 6 and which will affect Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and will even pass through the Gulf of Mexico to Texas in the United States. “You have to take all the necessary precautions, in addition to the fact that the cold is coming as I have never seen it before. It’s going to snow in Mexico City and Toluca with temperatures of 3 or 4 degrees below zero. We are living the year of the impossible,” concluded the Cuban psychic, who also shared that people born under the signs of Capricorn, Aries, Cancer and Libra will be lucky this week, while the magic numbers are 04, 05 and 27. (TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE)