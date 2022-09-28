Rodrigo Vidal speaks exclusively to MundoNow.

The Mexican actor presents his new program on Telemundo.

What is ¿Qué dicen los famosos? about? Rodrigo Vidal is one of the most beloved actors of Hispanics from all around the world since many grew up with his telenovelas. Now he’s bringing us a very big surprise which you’ll be able to enjoy on Telemundo. Today he speaks exclusively with MundoNow. The Mexican actor reveals details of his new program that will premiere in October on Telemundo in the United States. He took the opportunity to invite people to enjoy the premiere of ¿Qué dicen los famosos?, the new program hosted by Vidal. ¿Qué dicen los famosos? is a new adaptation of one of television’s most popular game shows, Celebrity Family Feud, starting Sunday, October 2 at 7pm/6C. Hosted by the talented actor and producer Rodrigo Vidal (Top Chef VIP, La Suerte de Loli), the game has two teams, each made up of a celebrity and three family members or friends. To win the game, each team will have to answer questions about daily life that were answered by 100 Latinos who were previously surveyed in the United States. All teams will play to win money for a charity. Tell me about ¿Qué dicen los famosos. “Thank you for being here and for supporting us with this new project that we have in hand so that all your public, your audience that follows you, that listens to you, that trusts you, finds out what we have in hand. And believe me it is a surprise, it’s something very special that Telemundo has prepared for its audience. Our audience, our Latinos in the United States, our viewers.” “It’s a show that has been a success, it’s a format that has worked in more than 60 countries, it has been exported everywhere, it has been done in many languages ​​and it has always been a success. And now we have taken it, we have adapted it ourselves to make a very authentic version, very much ours for our people. And that’s where this show was born, which is a competition show, where you will see celebrities face each other to win between $5,000 and $10,000 every Sunday starting on October 2, when we premiere this game show called ¿Qué dicen los famosos?.”

What kind of games are they going to play? “It’s a show where it’s really very simple, we invite celebrities or the captain of each team is the celebrity and they invites friends or family. Although we also have complete teams of celebrities and they have to guess the answers that are gotten through a survey of Latinos in the United States about very simple, everyday questions. And they have to guess them.” “So whoever wins this part that I’m going to tell you about is a very beautiful and very noble part, which increases my love and enthusiasm for being in this show. You can earn from $5,000 to $10,000 and this money is donated to foundations that celebrities are representing. All of them help people with cancer, the blind, with health problems, hungry, there is so much to do and so many foundations to help that we are not done.”

Who will be the first to participate? "Telemundo television cares about helping our Latinos, the people who need us. So we have a very big, very important, very interesting combo." "It's a spectacular show, and I also think it's a great step on the part of Telemundo, the executives and the production who united to bring the team from La Casa de los Famosos, its stars, to face the team from Top Chef VIP, which are the two most successful current reality shows on the network. They bring them together in this program and pit them against each other to compete."

Is it something like an improved version of 100 Mexicanos dijeron? "It has been done in 60 places in many languages. That's why I tell you, it's a great responsibility to grab the microphone of this successful format. You just mentioned it because you know that they have done it very successfully in several places, with very important hosts. So it's a huge responsibility, I tell you, it's a great honor." "What you are going to see is a show where money hasn't been an issue. Very well produced, visually very nice, with cutting-edge technology and really all of us who work there doing a job full of love and passion so that our beautiful audience enjoys it and has a good time."

Did you do much better with that Top Chef elimination? "It's a moment in my life where I feel blessed and I have to thank God mainly, I'm a great believer in God. And of course to all the beautiful people who lived with me this adventure of Top Chef who adopted me in some way and the only thing they have done is give me love and affection and shows of affection." "And of course, at this moment that had a positive impact on my career, on my person, I received the invitation to be in charge of this broadcast, of this show and of course thank Telemundo and the executives who have noticed me and made this invitation. You know that life is not enough for me to thank and of course we will give the best that is in our hands and one more extra, of course, so that they are satisfied."

What memories do you have of your telenovelas, for example Amigas y Rivales? "Well, the truth, beautiful memories, it was a golden age of soap operas, then it was phenomenal. Believe it or not, before there was only one television station that governed everything, which was Televisa. And when we made Dos mujeres, un camino, for example, do you know how much rating we had in Mexico? We had 82 rating points. It means that 82% of the country was watching the soap opera, there was no other way. I mean, it's not that we were the best, but there was no other way. We weren't the only ones, but those were impressive ratings.That's why you appeared in a soap opera at that time or a project on that television station and everyone knew you. It was impressive, it was a great time and it's great that I had the fortune to be there." "On the other hand Ronald Day, President of Entertainment and Content, Telemundo said: 'We are excited to present this successful format and to continue offering the best entertainment for the whole family in prime time on Sundays with the debut of ¿Qué dicen los famosos?. We are very happy to have Rodrigo Vidal as host of this program. He has won the hearts of our viewers with his charisma and wit on shows like La Suerte de Loli and Top Chef VIP, and we are sure that he will continue to captivate the public in this new facet.'" ¿Qué dicen los famosos? is a fun game show that seeks to discover the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people. The competition begins with the celebrity from each team facing each other to answer the first question. Whoever gets the most popular answer takes control of the game. The goal is to uncover all the squares on the board to get the points. After three wrong answers, the opposing team gets a chance to steal the game and win the points. The team that accumulates the most points becomes the winner and continues to play Quick Money, where two of its members must accumulate 200 points to win funds for a charity of their choice. "I feel very happy for the opportunity to be at the forefront of this program that will bring families together and especially with the public that has received me again," said Vidal. "Having the opportunity to be myself and entertain people is a wonderful gift."