Jackie Guerrido describes the worst pain she’s suffered: “I hit rock bottom” (VIDEO)
The Puerto Rican meteorologist is honest with her fans. She reveals the hard tests that life has put her through.
Just because they’re famous doesn’t mean they are spared from difficulty and that they’re positive people all the time. On television we see presenters always looking their best, but that’s not their day-to-day reality because it’s only what is shown to the cameras.
The beautiful Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist Jackie Guerrido, opened her heart and was honest with the morning program Despierta América, where she revealed previously unknown details of her life on her 50th birthday. She also revealed the worst thing that she has had to put up with as a woman.
Jackie Guerrido celebrates her 50th birthday
After almost three decades on television, being beloved by the Hispanic audience, Jackie Guerrido honored her 50 years by talking about her life — both good experiences and some not so good ones. At her age, she has managed to fulfill her goals and dreams and now she comes to talk about how she has felt over the years.
In an intimate interview with Despierta America, Jackie decided to be honest and reveal details that have even come to torment her. She said she felt “vulnerable” but sure that she could speak openly about issues in her life and let her followers know. Filed Under: Jackie Guerrido recounts worst pain
The two hardest tests that life put her through
Jackie Guerrido spoke of the most difficult moments she has faced in life, the heartbreaking deaths of two loved ones — her brother and later her grandmother who was run over.
But first, she began by talking about her divorce: “When I was already divorced, I learned what self-love is. For many years I forgot myself to please this person, I forgot my tastes and what I was like, and that made me learn who I was,” she explained about her divorce from singer Don Omar. Filed Under: Jackie Guerrido recounts worst pain
What did she learn from the bad times?
After facing her divorce from the Danza Kuduro and Diva Virtual singer, Jackie Guerrido said that she hit rock bottom but this made her reconsider the priorities in her life and she began to put herself first before others. It was decision that changed her life.
“I hit rock bottom because I had to learn that in life you don’t have to please others. Those sad moments when you throw yourself on the floor are what are making you and strengthening you,” said the journalist, still talking about her divorce (VIDEO) Filed Under: Jackie Guerrido recounts worst pain
Intimate talk with Jomari Goyso
Today, the Hispanic meteorologist celebrates her 50th birthday happily and with many achievements. She stressed that dreams must be achieved at any cost. The beautiful Puerto Rican shared a video about an interview that journalist Jomari Goyso did with her on her Instagram account, with almost 1 million followers.
In said video, the journalist and fashion designer revealed important details her life. “Thank you my @jomarigoyso for such a nice report on my years at @primerimpacto love you!” Guerrido wrote. (WATCH VIDEO) Filed Under: Jackie Guerrido recounts worst pain