Mhoni Vidente predicts a worse earthquake for Mexico.

She says that it will happen in December.

Mexicans experienced terror on September 19, when the Earth trembled again and this is not the first time that Mhoni Vidente has made a prediction regarding earthquakes which ended up coming true. After the September 19 earthquake, the Cuban psychic predicted another earthquake for September 21, and that prediction also came true, sparking great concern among Mexicans, since there have been frequent aftershocks. Mhoni Vidente warns Mexicans Once again Mhoni Vidente surprised those who follow her predictions about Mexico faithfully, since it seems that the disasters in the country are not yet over. The Cuban psychic raised alarms again after predicting an earthquake worse than those that have been experienced. In one of her broadcasts for El Heraldo de México on YouTube, Mhoni took some time to talk about the strong earthquakes. It was then that she said that one worse than those that have been experienced so far is coming and, according to the psychic, this would occur in December 2022.

She first started talking about the strong earthquake that occurred on September 19 and later predicted another tremor in Oaxaca. However that was not all, because Mhoni revealed that another much worse one will hit Mexico in the coming months, "I visualize another very strong earthquake, the trial card is telling us that one is coming in December," said the Cuban psychic. After that, she pointed out that the strongest months in terms of tremors this year were March, September and December, "I visualize another earthquake on December 13th, also of a 6.6 or 7 magnitude, it will ring the seismic alarm, so precautions must be taken," warned Mhoni Vidente.

But that was not all, because she also revealed the presence of another hurricane, "There are definitely hurricanes still coming, there is one in the Atlantic, Fiona, that is already a category 5 that is in Bermuda on the islands, but another one is coming that is going to cross Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Gulf and even Texas, precautions must be taken." Later she explained that the tremors, instead of going down as they should, are going up, "The earthquakes go up, towards the North Pole, there I see that the plates are moving, the axes are moving and the energies and the lights were seen again," said Mhoni Vidente on Heraldo.

She said that the fact that it goes up is related to the separation of Baja California called the San Andreas fault. "Earthquakes have to go down, that's why hurricanes are so strong," pointed out the Cuban psychic. Mhoni Vidente not only predicted the strong earthquake that is expected in December, but also announced other tremors, "The next earthquake I see is going to be in Alaska 7.4 or 7.6, also very strong, California 5.5, jump to Mexico and continue with Peru, Ecuador and Chile 7.3." This was the psychic's warning. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.