Prophecy fulfilled! Mhoni Vidente warned about earthquakes in Mexico

The Cuban astrologer predicted the earthquake that struck on September 19, 2022.

Mhoni Vidente predicts bad news and it comes true.

Will the terrible earthquakes that occurred on September 19, 1985 and 2017 be repeated? The Cuban astrologer Mhoni Vidente made controversial prophecies that upset many Mexicans as she said a few days ago that, in this patriotic month, powerful earthquakes would strike Mexico. This has just come true. September 19 is a date when several earthquakes have occurred over the years. On September 19, 1985, a terrible 8.1 earthquake hit, killing more than 3,000 people. Then in 2017, on exactly the same date, around 300 people were killed in a quake. Prophecy fulfilled: Earthquakes shake Mexico This year, on September 19, people feared the worst and now Mhoni Vidente’s prediction has just come true. On that day, Mexico City’s seismic alert went off and residents were terrified due to previous bad experiences. It wasn’t a drill and an earthquake that was first said to have reached a magnitude of 6.8 shook the earth. However, this was something that Mhoni Vidente had discussed with El Heraldo de México, where she said it would happen again. “The death card continues to haunt Mexicans, those earthquakes are still completely marking history, it will tremble again. September is the month of the earthquake, I said it at the beginning of the year. On the first of September there was an earthquake in Guerrero, but it didn’t feel so strong,” said the psychic. Filed Under: Prediction is fulfilled Mhoni Vidente earthquakes

The psychic warned Mexicans “It trembles because it is a cabalistic month of human consciousness and revolution,” declared Mhoni Vidente, explaining why there are so many earthquakes. And it turns out that something good that can be taken from all the catastrophes that have happened in Mexico, is it shows how united Mexicans are. “The earthquake united us all as Mexicans and as brothers and sisters, we saved people, we helped each other,” she said. On the other hand, the famous astrologer revealed that earthquakes will continue to be an issue that will always exist in the country and that will mark history. “In the month of September it will always tremble and they will mark history, because it has been terrible,” she said. Filed Under: Prediction is fulfilled Mhoni Vidente earthquakes

There’s hope that the earthquakes won’t be so catastrophic Mhoni Vidente warned that the earthquakes can be quite intense but she hopes that they will come little by little and won’t be as catastrophic as the ones that happened before. “You have to know that there are very strong energies in the center of the earth that have to be released,” she said. “Hopefully they won’t be released suddenly, but little by little. Imagine that one of magnitude 9 hits. The last one was 8.8, it was in September 2017 and it was catastrophic.” On September 19, 2022, the earth shook in Mexico with a 7.4 magnitude and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has already spoken out in the face of this catastrophe. “We are going to start collecting information and we sincerely hope that nothing serious has happened,” AMLO commented on his official Twitter account. Filed Under: Prediction is fulfilled Mhoni Vidente earthquakes

How many people have been killed by earthquakes? The earthquake that occurred on September 19, 1985 is perhaps one of the worst disasters in Mexico City. The magnitude 8.1 quake affected the central, southern and western areas of the country. Then, in 2017, the tragedy struck again. The Mexican Red Cross put the death toll in 1985 at approximately 3,600. More than 250,000 people were left homeless. The work to help the community by medical services and firefighters lasted until October 1985, according to Capital 21. Filed under: Prediction is fulfilled Mhoni Vidente earthquakes