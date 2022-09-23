Shakira could start a romance with Piqué’s former teammate! (PHOTOS)
Piqué's former Real Madrid teammate could be trying to win over Shakira. Who is the mystery man interested in the artist?
Months have passed since Shakira and Gerard Piqué broke up. At the time, they were one of the most beloved couples and, despite the fact that they never married, they had two beautiful children, Sasha and Milan.
Unfortunately this year we realized that the Colombian singer was not happy and has instead been facing hard life obstacles because of the breakup with the love of her life, her father’s health and even legal problems. But now it is rumored that Shakira could start a new romance. Who is he?
He seems to be trying to win over Shakira
Well, we have already seen that Gerard Piqué decided to date a younger girl, Clara Chía Martí. But now it is Shakira’s turn, and it turns out that the Me Enamoré singer, is being wooed by none other than a person close to Piqué. Karma?
It was recently revealed that a former Spanish soccer player who was a teammate of Gerard Piqué, is after Shakira. The paparazzi have been following the former couple very closely, as new details about these celebrities are discovered all the time.
Are things finally looking up for Shakira?
Weeks passed after we realized that the international singer was in pain, some images of the Suerte singer walking with her children and hugging them were leaked. They were quite moving photographs, knowing what Shakira is currently going through.
The last time she was seen was at the meeting she had with her ex Gerard Piqué to discuss the custody of their children and she looked happy. People say that the singer is doing much better, she was also caught smiling during the filming of her new music video for Monotonía, which will be released very soon.
The handsome man who is trying to woo Shakira?
It is rumored that the singer could be having an affair with none other than Iker Casillas, former Real Madrid goalkeeper and former teammate of Gerard Piqué. It turns out that the Spanish soccer player began to follow Shakira on all her social networks, which raised suspicions, according to Tiempo X.
After she announced her breakup with the Spanish footballer, Iker did not hesitate for a second to try to get in touch with the Colombian. It is not known if they have spoken or have maintained communication, but strong suspicions about an interest have been on everyone's lips, despite the fact that both Iker Casillas and Shakira have made statements. It should be noted that the athlete recently ended his relationship with the beautiful presenter Sara Carbonero, so he's now single, and he seems to be interested in Shakira.