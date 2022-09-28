Francisca poses in a daring bikini on her honeymoon! (PHOTOS)
The Dominican presenter is finally enjoying her honeymoon. Francisca documents her days on a heavenly beach in a bikini.
Francisca in a daring bikini. The Hispanic television presenter finally enjoyed an incredible honeymoon with her husband Francisco Zampogna. They had not been able to fully celebrate their marriage due to Francisca’s heavy workload.
Francisca shared a series of photos documenting how she has been enjoying these days on a beautiful beach in paradise. She did not miss the opportunity to take her baby Genaro with them, something that many saw as a bit unusual, however she has been very happy about bringing him.
Francisca shows off her curves!
The Dominican host showed her curves in the photos she posted on Instagram, where she has more than 1 million followers. In them you can see Francisca posing on the beautiful beach. She is wearing a sexy green bikini, which highlights her tan and her curves.
"Look at the package that we brought to the "honeymoon" in the last photos. The best! Here I share a little of our day. For me it is still a honeymoon even with more honey," shared the host of Univision's Despierta América.
Francisca had doubts about taking her baby on the honeymoon
Weeks before the incredible honeymoon that she is sharing with her husband and her baby, Francisca asked her fans to help her decide whether she was right to bring her baby Gennaro on her honeymoon or if it was better to leave him and enjoy this unforgettable experience with her new husband Francesco Zampogna.
Francisca sticks to her workout
The newlywed shared a video this morning in which she made it clear that she is still working out even though she is on her honeymoon. With a beautiful view of the sea, Francisca ran and exercised a bit before continuing to enjoy the rest of her day in paradise.
"With that view, you even want to run a marathon," Ana Patricia Gamez wrote in the comments. "I call that discipline" "Focused," other television stars wrote. Another person commented, "Smells like granny went on honeymoon too. Enjoy a lot you deserve many blessings."
The unforgettable wedding
Francisca and Francisco’s wedding was one of the most luxurious parties we’ve seen. The Dominican host wore a beautiful white dress that captured everyone’s attention and the media, while the guests enjoyed the unforgettable party.
The Despierta América host had not been able to enjoy her honeymoon right after her wedding. Well, the following week after the party, the host continued with her usual routine of appearing on Despierta América, which many did not think was right. (WATCH VIDEO).