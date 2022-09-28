Francisca poses in a daring bikini on her honeymoon! (PHOTOS)

The Dominican presenter is finally enjoying her honeymoon.

Francisca documents her days on a heavenly beach.

She makes a drastic decision about herself and her baby and does the unimaginable!

Francisca in a daring bikini. The Hispanic television presenter finally enjoyed an incredible honeymoon with her husband Francisco Zampogna. They had not been able to fully celebrate their marriage due to Francisca’s heavy workload.

Francisca shared a series of photos documenting how she has been enjoying these days on a beautiful beach in paradise. She did not miss the opportunity to take her baby Genaro with them, something that many saw as a bit unusual, however she has been very happy about bringing him.

Francisca shows off her curves!

The Dominican host showed her curves in the photos she posted on Instagram, where she has more than 1 million followers. In them you can see Francisca posing on the beautiful beach. She is wearing a sexy green bikini, which highlights her tan and her curves.

“Look at the package that we brought to the “honeymoon” in the last photos. The best! Here I share a little of our day. For me it is still a honeymoon even with more honey,” shared the host of Univision’s Despierta América. Filed Under: Francisca in daring bikini