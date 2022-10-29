The vaccination rate for children has fallen dramatically in recent years.

This means there’s a higher chance of catching diseases we thought were eradicated.

Find out why the medical community recommends vaccinating children.

In the United States, the vaccination rate varies widely depending on where you live. In some states, only 39% of children have received the first doses of vaccines recommended by the CDC, while in other states the percentage is 100%.

One of the most common questions that parents may have regarding this topic is: “Why vaccinate children?” The answer given by health authorities will show you how important it is to get your kids vaccinated on time and follow doctors’ recommendations.

4. Diseases are less deadly

Thanks to vaccines, many of the diseases that were fatal in past centuries no longer pose a serious threat to the health or survival of children. However, choosing not to vaccinate children could mean a resurgence or greater severity of diseases such as chicken pox or polio.

When children receive the complete recommended vaccination schedule according to their age, the chances of surviving a serious case of certain diseases increase. In addition, suffering side effects that harm the quality of life not only during their childhood, but during their adulthood, are lowered.