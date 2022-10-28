What is the best age to have a baby according to science?

What is the best age to have a baby? Find out what science says about it!

Some fertility specialists say the best age to have children is between 20 and 30.

On average, women have their first child at age 30.

What is the best age to have a baby? If you are contemplating your first pregnancy, you may be wondering if this is a good time for you based on your age. In the United States, women have been waiting longer and longer to have children over the past 50 years. The average age for a woman to have her first child was 30.7 between 2019 and 2020.

In the last US census, it was found that 30 was the average age when a woman became pregnant for the first time. This has made the scientific community turn its gaze towards the needs of older women. But how advisable is it to have a baby at age 30? Find out what the science says!

Having a child in your 20s

Some doctors say that the best age to have children is between 20 and 25 years old. This is because women tend to be more fertile and have better quality eggs, which greatly decreases the risks associated with pregnancy.

In addition, it is assumed women are more physically fit when they are younger, although, on the other hand, it is believed that emotional and psychological stability could be a major factor in mothers being able to cope with the responsibilities and risks associated with having to baby.