What is the best age to have a baby according to science?

What is the best age to have a baby? If you are contemplating your first pregnancy, you may be wondering if this is a good time for you based on your age. In the United States, women have been waiting longer and longer to have children over the past 50 years. The average age for a woman to have her first child was 30.7 between 2019 and 2020.
In the last US census, it was found that 30 was the average age when a woman became pregnant for the first time. This has made the scientific community turn its gaze towards the needs of older women. But how advisable is it to have a baby at age 30? Find out what the science says!
Having a child in your 20s
Some doctors say that the best age to have children is between 20 and 25 years old. This is because women tend to be more fertile and have better quality eggs, which greatly decreases the risks associated with pregnancy.
In addition, it is assumed women are more physically fit when they are younger, although, on the other hand, it is believed that emotional and psychological stability could be a major factor in mothers being able to cope with the responsibilities and risks associated with having to baby.
Having a baby in your 30s
They say that the 30s are the new 20s and this also applies to pregnancy. In the past, it was common to believe that pregnancies at this age were riskier but, little by little, science has been clarifying the myths associated with pregnancy at this age.
According to some studies, women in their 30s who become pregnant for the first time tend to have higher energy and fewer symptoms than those women who went through their first pregnancy in their 20s. Another advantage of having a child after age 30 is that life expectancy often increases, and women may have a better chance of living to age 95 if they had their first child after age 33.
Have that baby in your 40s
More and more women are deciding to have a baby at the age of 40 , but this involves more rigorous prenatal care, since the older the mother is, the greater the risk of complications such as high blood pressure, preeclampsia or birth defects.
In general, women over 40 require the help of a fertility specialist, as their chances of conceiving are reduced to 5% each month. However, if this is applied to you, do not be discouraged, because this does not mean that it is impossible.
What is the best age to have a baby?
Scientifically, fertility specialists conclude that the best age to have your first child is 20, but every case is different, and science is moving ever closer to reducing the risks associated with birth defects and women who have children when they’re older.
The best thing will always be to make a decision based on your goals, physical condition, economic situation and emotional and psychological stability. Forget about social pressure and other circumstances outside your own reality. You decide what is the best time!