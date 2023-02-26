Was Cristiano Ronaldo unfaithful? Why he and Irina Shayk broke up

Is Cristiano Ronaldo a cheater?

Find out why he and Irina Shayk broke up.

Was there someone else involved?

The soccer star has had several romantic partners throughout his life, but one of the most lasting was his relationship with model Irina Shayk. They were together for five years and it’s been speculated that Cristiano cheated on her.

The soccer player and the Russian model dated from 2010 to 2015. It is believed that they began dating after they met on the set of an Armani Exchange commercial. Shortly afterward they were seen together on a trip before the start of the World Cup.

Why did Critiano Ronaldo and Irina Shayk break up?

In 2011 Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to Irina Shayk on Valentine’s Day. Both were very much in love, which is why people still wonder why it ended. At first there was speculation of infidelity, but according to MDZOL, it may have been because the supermodel did not get along with CR7’s mother. According to the outlet, Irina refused to attend her birthday party.

Another reason may have been the birth of his eldest son Cristiano Jr., or Cristianinho, who was born in San Diego in 2010 just when Ronaldo began dating Irina Shayk. “People speculate that I was with this person or another, or that there was a surrogate. I have never told anyone and I never will. To him yes because he deserves it, because he is my son, but I am not going to say because people want me to say,”CR7 said about the mother.