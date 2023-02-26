OnlyFans model reveals romance with married soccer player
An OnlyFans model says she dated a married soccer player. Yuliett Torres wouldn't name him. She dropped hints about who the footballer could be.
- An OnlyFans model says she dated a married soccer player.
- Yuliett Torres wouldn’t name him.
- She dropped hints about who the footballer could be.
OnlyFans model Yuliett Torres made a shocking revelation in an Instagram live, revealing that she had a relationship with a Liga MX soccer player. Although she did not give many details, some clues point to a suspect.
Yuliett Torres is an influencer who shares her day-to-day life with her Instagram followers. However, she also decided to venture into OnlyFans to generate money with her content and her incredible beauty.
OnlyFans model Yuliett Torres reveals romance with married soccer player
OnlyFans model Yuliett Torres shares her day to day with her more than 10 million followers on Instagram. It is normal to find videos of her in the gym, enjoying the water or showing off her daring outfits.
Torres usually sets social media on fire with her content, however on this occasion she wowed in a different way. She made a shocking revelation, uncovering a “forbidden” romance with a Liga MX player who was married.
Yuliett Torres drops some hints
Surprising her Instagram followers, OnlyFans model Yuliett Torres revealed a ‘forbidden’ relationship. She told her fans that she had had a relationship with a Liga MX player but she did not reveal many details.
“He is a foreigner, in fact, he’s not even playing here in Mexico. He was in América, then in Xolos and Cruz Azul. I think you already know who I’m talking about, draw conclusions on your own. Yes, I was dating him for a while, very cool, by the way, and nothing more,” revealed the OnlyFans model according to Fox Sports.
People think she was talking about a Paraguayan soccer player
Despite the fact that Mexican model, Yuliett Torres, avoided revealing the name of the soccer player with whom she had had a secret relationship, the clues provided point to one man.
Various media point to Paraguayan player Pablo Aguilar because he fits the clues provided by Torres. Aguilar was a foreigner playing in the MX League, where he no longer plays, and he was a central defender of the teams mentioned by Torres.
Yuliett Torres’ work beyond OnlyFans
Yuliett Torres is an Instagram influencer from Guadalajara, Jalisco. The model became known on social media where she shares her day-to-day life. Recently, she has joined OnlyFans.
She’s not just an influencer, has also worked on music videos for the Tierra Sagrada Band, Banda Machos and even for singer Alfredo Olivas.