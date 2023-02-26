OnlyFans model reveals romance with married soccer player

An OnlyFans model says she dated a married soccer player.

Yuliett Torres wouldn’t name him.

She dropped hints about who the footballer could be.

OnlyFans model Yuliett Torres made a shocking revelation in an Instagram live, revealing that she had a relationship with a Liga MX soccer player. Although she did not give many details, some clues point to a suspect.

Yuliett Torres is an influencer who shares her day-to-day life with her Instagram followers. However, she also decided to venture into OnlyFans to generate money with her content and her incredible beauty.

OnlyFans model Yuliett Torres reveals romance with married soccer player

OnlyFans model Yuliett Torres shares her day to day with her more than 10 million followers on Instagram. It is normal to find videos of her in the gym, enjoying the water or showing off her daring outfits.

Torres usually sets social media on fire with her content, however on this occasion she wowed in a different way. She made a shocking revelation, uncovering a “forbidden” romance with a Liga MX player who was married.