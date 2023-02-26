The sexiest photos of Sofía Balbi, wife of soccer player Luis Suárez
Luis Suárez is married to Sofía Balbi. At 33 years old, she is the mother of the footballer's three children. Here are 10 of her sexiest photos.
- Sofía Balbi loves to post sexy photos on social media.
- Luis Suárez has been married to Sofía Balbi since 2009.
- The 33-year-old is the mother of the footballer’s three children.
Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez currently plays for Grêmio and has been married to Sofía Balbi since 2009. The couple got married in Amsterdam and they have three children — Delfina, Benjamín and Lautaro Suárez.
Sofía Balbi has been married to Suárez since 2009 and some tabloids point out that the couple has known each other since they were teenagers. Balbi loves to share photos on social media. We’ve got some of her sexiest pics.
Sofía Balbi poses in a tiny bikini
Sofía Balbi has a constant presence on social media, where she shares her happiest moments with her husband and children. However, her family photos do not stop her from sharing some sexier ones.
On this occasion Balbi posed in a tiny bikini on the beach. Sofia shows off her spectacular figure in a cheerful, printed suit.
Sofía Balbi poses with Luis Suárez in a yellow bikini
Sofía Balbi enjoys sharing photos of her family. In this photo she is vacationing with her husband Luis Suárez. Although she is with the soccer player, that doesn’t stop her from showing off a sexy bikini.
Balbi and her husband look very happy, however, the Uruguayan’s incredible figure steals the spotlight. She wears a yellow bikini with thin ties at the neck and hips.
Sofía wears a printed miniskirt
In addition to posing in revealing swimsuits, Suárez’s wife shares photos of her best outfits. On this occasion it was not necessary to wear a tiny bikini to attract the attention of her followers.
In a printed miniskirt with just a little flare, paired with a black sleeveless top, Balbi posed for the camera. She looks carefree smiling for the camera.
Sofia Balbi in a vibrant pink mini dress
Accustomed to sharing a lot of her day to day on social networks, Sofía Balbi shared her outfit of the day with her followers. The soccer player’s wife stunned in this vibrant mini dress.
Running a hand through her hair in a natural pose, Suárez’s wife shared a photo of her hot pink dress. The tiny dress highlighted her toned legs.
Sofia Balbi shows some skin in a gold dress
In a revealing gold dress, Sofía Balbi posed for her Instagram followers. The sparkly number boasted a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Suárez’s wife wowed her follower by topping the look off with strappy heels and an elegant, wavy hairstyle.
Sofía Balbi in a sporty summer dress
In another photo, the 33-year-old appeared wearing a mini dress that highlighted her spectacular figure. The soccer player’s wife looked gorgeous with a lush green backdrop.
On this occasion, Sofía Balbi chose a fitted mini dress, highlighting her slender figure. With spaghetti straps, the outfit highlighted her athletic build.
A sheer moment
The soccer player’s wife on this occasion opted for a white outfit with a sheer lace overlay. This two-piece ensemble is perfect for a cocktail party.
Sofía Balbi wore a white, sleeveless top with a sweetheart neckline The bottom is a miniskirt with a sheer panel to show off her gorgeous legs. To other sexy celebrity photos click HERE.