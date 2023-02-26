The sexiest photos of Sofía Balbi, wife of soccer player Luis Suárez

Sofía Balbi loves to post sexy photos on social media.

Luis Suárez has been married to Sofía Balbi since 2009.

The 33-year-old is the mother of the footballer’s three children.

Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez currently plays for Grêmio and has been married to Sofía Balbi since 2009. The couple got married in Amsterdam and they have three children — Delfina, Benjamín and Lautaro Suárez.

Sofía Balbi has been married to Suárez since 2009 and some tabloids point out that the couple has known each other since they were teenagers. Balbi loves to share photos on social media. We’ve got some of her sexiest pics.

Sofía Balbi poses in a tiny bikini

Sofía Balbi has a constant presence on social media, where she shares her happiest moments with her husband and children. However, her family photos do not stop her from sharing some sexier ones.

On this occasion Balbi posed in a tiny bikini on the beach. Sofia shows off her spectacular figure in a cheerful, printed suit.