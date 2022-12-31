Chiquis Rivera’s 5 sexy bikini photos of 2022

She looks spectacular!

We share Chiquis Rivera’s 5 bikini photos of 2022.

Jenni Rivera’s daughter has left everyone shocked. It seems the worst is over for Chiquis. After the troubles of her failed marriage with fellow singer Lorenzo Méndez and the tenth anniversary of her famous mother’s death, Jenni Rivera, Chiquis looks radiant and does not hesitate to share her happiness with her fans on social media. This change has to do with her relationship with the renowned photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she recently enjoyed a well-deserved vacation in the Philippines, where she met his mother-in-law. It has caught the attention of many that the singer of songs like Queen Bee boasts a hot body. Here we show you some hot photos that she herself uploaded to her official Instagram account in 2022. Nothing to the imagination Just a few days after February 14, Chiquis had no problem in being seen in the pool with nothing on. She took care to make sure it was not censored social media. The singer gives the best of her smiles while her pets give the impression that they are watching her. The reactions were swift. And her bikini? “The happiness of being the water”, “You’re a ching…na”, “Take that hand off, my love”, “I only know that you are beautiful”, “Hermosota”, “I love you”, are some of the comments that can be read, which to this day has reached 250 thousand likes.

Chiquis says that ‘the more meat… the tastier the broth is’ After just over four months of ‘silence’, Chiquis pleased her fans with a video of just a few seconds in which she can be seen ‘twerking’ from a boat in the sea: “The more meat… the tastier the broth! You are a queen, mommy.” wrote the artist wearing a black bikini. On several occasions, throughout the past year, Jenni Rivera’s daughter caused controversy by sharing different risqué images, to such an extent that her own uncle, Lupillo Rivera, scolded her. It should be noted that during 2022 she “behaved” a little better, although the times she behaved “badly” her fans enjoyed it to the fullest (CLICK TO SEE THE VIDEO HERE)

When the sun is hot… “Pool, music, tacos and tequila! My kind of day, ”Chiquis Rivera wrote just a couple of days later to share two images in which she makes her admirers “melt” with love for her. While in one of them she appears from the pool, revealing her “bustiness”, in another she captivated more than one with a suggestive pose. From a lounge, on the edge of the pool, the singer preferred to protect her face from the sun rather than cover her body. She highlights her waist and her shapely legs. Her followers did not miss the opportunity to fill her with compliments: “Mami”, “Bebesota”, “Bellisima”, “Gorgeous”, “Mamasota”, “La reina”, “How much I love you and I want you”.

Chiquis Rivera without filters Internet users who are aware of the publications of Jenni Rivera’s daughter will agree that she has had an impressive physical change. She has always been a very beautiful woman, but lately she stands out even more, like in the image she shared just two months ago. “They say… ‘Thick thighs save lives,’ and I agree! No tan. Unfiltered. No FaceTune. Just Janney (Chiquis’ real name)! #HappyNationalBossDay to me! Thank you precious for pampering me today! @ominoemi! I love you and appreciate you.”

Chiquis Rivera thanks 2022 for the moments lived “Your happiness is contagious,” Francisca, actress and television host, managed to tell singer Chiquis Rivera after she published a series of images in which she appears again in a black bikini. In some of these photographs, she is accompanied by her current partner, the renowned photographer Emilio Sánchez. “Oh my God, sister, you’re so cute,” said her younger sister Jenicka, while Don Cheto and the host Clarisa Molina were also present. Of course, the praise of her fans could not be missing, who are delighted with this change in attitude and physique.